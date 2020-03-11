Ors Olive Oil Nourishing Sheen Spray 472Ml
Product Description
- Olive Oil Nourishing Hair Sheen Spray
- ORS™ Olive Oil Nourishing Sheen Spray™ combined with Olive Oil and the restorative power of Coconut Oil helps hair to thrive and boosts shine. This nutrient-rich formula is great for a variety of styles including curls, braids and waves.
- For restorative shine*
- *This plus the listed ingredients restore shine.
- Infused with coconut oil
- Lightweight
- Soothes scalp
- Hydrates dry, thirsty hair
- Alcohol free
- Non-greasy
- Long-lasting
- Pack size: 472ML
Information
Ingredients
Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil/Huile Minerale), Isobutane, Isopropyl Myristate, Parfum (Fragrance), Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Lanolin Oil, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzyl Benzoate, Limonene, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool
Produce of
Made in the United States containing U.S. and imported ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Shake can well before use. Hold can 10' - 12' from hair and spray as desired.
Warnings
- WARNING: FLAMMABLE. Avoid spraying in eyes. Contents under pressure. Pressurized container protect from sunlight. Do not place in hot water or near radiators, stoves, or other sources of heat. Do not puncture or incinerate container. Do not pierce or burn can even after use. Do not store at or expose to temperatures above 50°C (120°F). Use only as directed. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. DO NOT SPRAY ON OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Hair is flammable. Do not use in presence of open flame or sparks. Avoid heat, fire and smoking during use. Use in a well ventilated environment. As with all leave-on products, keep hair away from sparks, flames or lit tobacco products at all times. Flammability is increased when wearing leave-on products of this type. For external use only. Keep out of reach of children.
- CAUTION
- FLAMMABLE
- CONTAINER MAY EXPLODE IF HEATED.
- EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE
Name and address
- TRC,
- 2511 VJ The Hague,
- Netherlands.
Return to
Net Contents
481ml
Safety information
- Flammable
