By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ors Olive Oil Nourishing Sheen Spray 472Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Ors Olive Oil Nourishing Sheen Spray 472Ml
£ 2.80
£0.59/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Olive Oil Nourishing Hair Sheen Spray
  • ORS™ Olive Oil Nourishing Sheen Spray™ combined with Olive Oil and the restorative power of Coconut Oil helps hair to thrive and boosts shine. This nutrient-rich formula is great for a variety of styles including curls, braids and waves.
  • For restorative shine*
  • *This plus the listed ingredients restore shine.
  • Infused with coconut oil
  • Lightweight
  • Soothes scalp
  • Hydrates dry, thirsty hair
  • Alcohol free
  • Non-greasy
  • Long-lasting
  • Pack size: 472ML

Information

Ingredients

Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil/Huile Minerale), Isobutane, Isopropyl Myristate, Parfum (Fragrance), Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Lanolin Oil, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzyl Benzoate, Limonene, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Produce of

Made in the United States containing U.S. and imported ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Shake can well before use. Hold can 10' - 12' from hair and spray as desired.

Warnings

  • WARNING: FLAMMABLE. Avoid spraying in eyes. Contents under pressure. Pressurized container protect from sunlight. Do not place in hot water or near radiators, stoves, or other sources of heat. Do not puncture or incinerate container. Do not pierce or burn can even after use. Do not store at or expose to temperatures above 50°C (120°F). Use only as directed. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. DO NOT SPRAY ON OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Hair is flammable. Do not use in presence of open flame or sparks. Avoid heat, fire and smoking during use. Use in a well ventilated environment. As with all leave-on products, keep hair away from sparks, flames or lit tobacco products at all times. Flammability is increased when wearing leave-on products of this type. For external use only. Keep out of reach of children.
  • CAUTION
  • FLAMMABLE
  • CONTAINER MAY EXPLODE IF HEATED.
  • EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE

Name and address

  • TRC,
  • 2511 VJ The Hague,
  • Netherlands.

Return to

  • TRC,
  • 2511 VJ The Hague,
  • Netherlands.

Net Contents

481ml

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

NO SIGNAL WORD WARNING: FLAMMABLE. Avoid spraying in eyes. Contents under pressure. Pressurized container protect from sunlight. Do not place in hot water or near radiators, stoves, or other sources of heat. Do not puncture or incinerate container. Do not pierce or burn can even after use. Do not store at or expose to temperatures above 50°C (120°F). Use only as directed. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. DO NOT SPRAY ON OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Hair is flammable. Do not use in presence of open flame or sparks. Avoid heat, fire and smoking during use. Use in a well ventilated environment. As with all leave-on products, keep hair away from sparks, flames or lit tobacco products at all times. Flammability is increased when wearing leave-on products of this type. For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. CAUTION FLAMMABLE CONTAINER MAY EXPLODE IF HEATED. EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here