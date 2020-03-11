Olive Oil Heat Protection Serum 117Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Olive Oil Heat Protection Serum
- Infused with Coconut Oil for Restorative Shine*
- Heat Defense & Protection** for Thermal Styling
- ORS Olive Heat Protection Serum combines the power of nourishing Olive Oil with restorative Coconut Oil. Helps shield hair from heat damage caused by blow dryers, curling irons and flat irons. Great for natural, relaxed and color-treated hair.
- *This plus listed ingredients help restore shine.
- **Helps protect against heat damage versus untreated hair.
- Silken & shine
- Up to 450°F/232°C
- Cruelty free
- Pack size: 117ML
Information
Ingredients
Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethicone, Isopropyl Myristate, Dimethiconol, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Yucca Schidigera Leaf/Root/Stem Extract, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Leaf Extract, Equisetum Arvense Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Storage
Store in cool dry place at room temperatureSee bottle for stamped Manufacture (MFG) and Best Used Before End of (BB) Dates.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply evenly to damp or dry hair. Use heat tools to style hair as usual.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES AND ANY OPEN/IRRITATED SKIN. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WITH WATER. HAIR IS FLAMMABLE. FLAMMABILITY IS INCREASED WHEN WEARING LEAVE-ON PRODUCTS OF THIS TYPE. KEEP AWAY FROM SPARKS, FLAMES OR LIT TOBACCO PRODUCTS AT ALL TIMES. IF INGESTED, CONSULT A MEDICAL PRACTITIONER. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- TRC,
- 2511 VJ The Hague,
- Netherlands.
Return to
- TRC,
- 2511 VJ The Hague,
- Netherlands.
Net Contents
177ml
Safety information
WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES AND ANY OPEN/IRRITATED SKIN. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WITH WATER. HAIR IS FLAMMABLE. FLAMMABILITY IS INCREASED WHEN WEARING LEAVE-ON PRODUCTS OF THIS TYPE. KEEP AWAY FROM SPARKS, FLAMES OR LIT TOBACCO PRODUCTS AT ALL TIMES. IF INGESTED, CONSULT A MEDICAL PRACTITIONER. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020