- Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- Mellowed for 12 Years in handmade oak casks, this smooth, sweet dram offers rich rewards for those who like to Dig Deeper. We lose a fair bit to the angels though, almost a third of every cask has disappeared into the ether before we're ready to bottle.
- Our Handsome Distillery is sited on the river Tay in the Central Highlands of Scotland, a stone's throw from the birthplace of our founder, and Pioneer of Blending, John Dewar. With land acquired from the Marquees of Breadalbane and architecture designed by Charles Doig, the distillery rose up to begin production in 1898.
- In John's Bonnie Hometown of Aberfeldy, his family found men who knew the secrets of superb whisky. Today, we still use time-honoured techniques like long fermentation to conjure rare honeyed notes, and draw water from the Pitilie Burn, renowned for its quality and Promise of Gold.
- The site of our distillery was chosen for its supply of good water and the railway that linked it to Perth.
- The Puggy Engine
- Brought barely for our maltings and oak for our coopers before conducting the precious golden liquid to market. The Puggy Engine resides at the distillery to this day.
- The Pool of the Water God
- The Pitilie Burn
- The burn is the source of the distillery's water
- Pure and fresh the burn is known to contain deposits of Alluvial Gold
- Awarded 24 Gold Medals
- 2005 Gold International Wine & Spirits Comp. United Kingdom
- 2007 Gold World Spirits Competition San Francisco
- 2012 Gold Monde Selection Belgium
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Scotch Whisky Distillers John Dewar & Sons Ltd Perth, Scotland
- Mellowed for twelve years in handmade oak casks
- We lose our fair share to the angels
- Pack size: 70cl
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Distilled and bottled in Scotland. Product of Scotland
Name and address
- Distilled & bottle by:
- John Dewar & Sons Ltd,
- Aberfeldy,
- Perthshire,
- Scotland,
- PH15 2EB.
Return to
- John Dewar & Sons Ltd,
- Aberfeldy,
- Perthshire,
- Scotland,
- PH15 2EB.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
700ml
