Naturo Adult Lamb & Rice With Vegetable 400G

Product Description
- Complete pet food for adult dogs.
- Omega 3 & 6*
- *Contains Sunflower and Salmon oils providing Omega 3 and fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and promote a shiny
- The Essential Mix: We combine the key food groups to create a natural and nutritious meal for your dog that is formulated to support their health and well-being through all life stages. No added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives and with 60% lamb we are confident your dog will love the taste!
- Essential Proteins - Packed full of essential amino acids provided from quality and palatable lamb to help promote muscle grown and repair.
- Fibre & Carbohydrates - A combination of highly digestible wholegrain brown rice and natural vegetables provides dietary fibre to support a healthy digestive system and deliver energy.
- Vitamins & Minerals - Balanced blend of all the essential vitamins and minerals required, including vitamins A, D & E and calcium to support the immune system, strong teeth and bones.
- The Mackle family have been creating high quality pet food from the family farm located in beautiful County Armagh for over 40 years. Our family philosophy has always been to promote overall health and help maintain a healthy digestive system for your pet.
- All our products are fully traceable from farm to bowl and we are proud of the world renowned quality meat in our pet food recipes.
- John Mackie - Nature CEO, with family dog 'Holly'
- 100% natural ingredients
- Added vitamins and minerals
- 60% lamb - easily digested protein
- 15% brown rice - carbohydrates for energy
- 15% vegetables - natural fibre for healthy digestion
- Essential oils & minerals - healthy skin and coat
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Lamb 50%, Lamb Bone 10%, Brown Rice 15%, Vegetables 15% (Carrots, Peas, Potato), Minerals, Sunflower Oil 0.75%, Salmon Oil 0.3% Dried Tomato, Dried Kelp, Dried Basil
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.After opening keep unused food in a lidded container. Keep refrigerated & use within 72 hours. Best before date on foil lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Body Weight: Up to 5Kg 1/4 -3/4 Tray
- Body Weight: 20Kg 1 1/4-2 Trays
- Body Weight: 40Kg 3 1/2-4 Trays
- Body Weight: 10Kg 3/4 - 1 1/4 Trays
- Body Weight: 30Kg 2-3 Trays
- This is a guide only. All dogs' needs may vary depending on age, activity and temperament. Please remove food from tray before feeding. All dogs need access to fresh water at all times.
Name and address
- John Mackle (Moy) Ltd.,
- 40 Corrigan Hill Road,
- Moy,
- Dungannon,
- Co. Tyrone,
- BT71 651.
Return to
- www.naturopetfoods.com
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Kcal (/100g)
|109
|Crude Protein
|10%
|Crude Fat
|7%
|Crude Ash
|3.5%
|Crude Fibre
|0.5%
|Moisture
|75%
|Vitamin A
|3000IU
|Vitamin D3
|420IU
|Vitamin E
|40mg
|Zinc (Zinc Sulphate, Monohydrate)
|25mg
|Iron (Ferrous Sulphate, Monohydrate)
|20mg
|Manganese (Manganous Sulphate, Monohydrate)
|3.75mg
|Copper (Cupric Sulphate, Pentahydrate)
|1.5mg
|Iodine (Calcium Iodate, Anhydrous)
|0.38mg
|Selenium (Sodium Selenite)
|0.37mg
|Nutritional Additives per kg:
|-
