Tesco Nasi Goreng Paste 185G

4.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Nasi Goreng Paste 185G
£ 2.10
£11.36/kg
1/4 of a jar (46g)
  • Energy214kJ 51kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 465kJ / 110kcal

Product Description

  • Indonesian style paste with ketjap manis sweet soy sauce, onion and tomato.
  • Nasi Goreng Paste Savoury & Sweet
  • Savoury & Sweet
  • Pack size: 185G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée (28%), Onion Purée (27%), Ketjap Manis (12%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Ground Spices (Turmeric, Black Pepper, Nutmeg), Chilli Flakes, Salt.

Ketjap Manis contains: Sugar, Molasses, Water, Salt, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Soya Bean, Wheat)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 28 days and by Best Before End date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Tamper evident safety button pops up when original seal is broken.

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Net Contents

185g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar
Energy465kJ / 110kcal214kJ / 51kcal
Fat2.1g1.0g
Saturates0.3g0.1g
Carbohydrate20.1g9.2g
Sugars14.7g6.8g
Fibre1.9g0.9g
Protein1.8g0.8g
Salt1.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: Tamper evident safety button pops up when original seal is broken.

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Makes great bombay potatoes.

5 stars

Haven't used in in meat, veg or fish main dishes but makes a wonderful bombay potato by just boiling potatoes in garlic water then after draining adding a bit of this paste. Lovely and tastes authentic.

Nice and spicy whole family enjoy this meal

5 stars

Nice and spicy whole family enjoy this meal

Fire up your rice dishes

4 stars

This paste is excellent for fried rice dishes & takes me back to days overseas where Nasi Goreng was served up as part of staple diet.Authentic flavours with a not too fiery punch. Can also be used as a marinade or baste for pork, chicken & prawns

