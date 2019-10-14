Tesco Nasi Goreng Paste 185G

Makes great bombay potatoes.
Haven't used in in meat, veg or fish main dishes but makes a wonderful bombay potato by just boiling potatoes in garlic water then after draining adding a bit of this paste. Lovely and tastes authentic.
Nice and spicy whole family enjoy this meal
Fire up your rice dishes
This paste is excellent for fried rice dishes & takes me back to days overseas where Nasi Goreng was served up as part of staple diet.Authentic flavours with a not too fiery punch. Can also be used as a marinade or baste for pork, chicken & prawns