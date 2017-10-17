By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bakers Complete Meaty Meals Chicken 2.7Kg

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Bakers Complete Meaty Meals Chicken 2.7Kg
£ 6.50
£2.41/kg

Product Description

  • Complete Pet Food for Adult Dogs
  • BAKERS(R) MEATY MEALS has a new, improved recipe that is made with tender* chunks now rich in chicken & with more variety of wholesome wholegrains for quality, tasty goodness. And don't worry, our recipe is still made with the same amazing taste that our BAKERS dogs know & love to gobble up!
  • This recipe has been created with the perfect nutritional balance for your adult dog & contains the every day nutrients he needs to get on with all the playful & cheeky things that happy & healthy BAKERS® dogs love to get up to!
  • BAKERS new improved recipe, so that your dog can enjoy the perfect balance of taste & goodness in every bowl, every day!
  • *softness varying with time
  • 100% complete & nutritionally balanced
  • With a prebiotic to help support healthy digestion
  • Antioxidants to help support healthy immune system
  • With added protein to help support muscle strength
  • Vitamin D & minerals for healthy teeth & strong bones
  • With fibre from whole grains to help support healthy digestion
  • Vitamin A & zinc to help support healthy skin & coat
  • No added artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
  • Pack size: 2.7KG
  • With a prebiotic to help support healthy digestion
  • Antioxidants to help support healthy immune system
  • With added protein to help support muscle strength
  • Vitamin D & minerals for healthy teeth & strong bones
  • With fibre from whole grains to help support healthy digestion
  • Vitamin A & zinc to help support healthy skin & coat

Information

Ingredients

Cereals (Wholegrains 45%), Meat and Animal Derivatives (15%*), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Glycerol, Oils and Fats, Propylene Glycol, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Equivalent to 30% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with min. 14% Chicken

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on top of back panel.

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding Guidelines in grams per day
  • Size of Dog: Toy Dog, Dog body weight (kg): 1 - 5, Daily Feed (g/day): 40 - 125g
  • Size of Dog: Small Dog, Dog body weight (kg): 5 - 10, Daily Feed (g/day): 125 - 195g
  • Size of Dog: Medium, Dog body weight (kg): 10 - 25, Daily Feed (g/day): 195 - 365g
  • Size of Dog: Large, Dog body weight (kg): 25 - 45, Daily Feed (g/day): 365 - 540g
  • Size of Dog: Giant, Dog body weight (kg): 45 - 70, Daily Feed (g/day): 540 - 725g
  • 1 = 100g
  • One half pint mug holds approx. 100g of Bakers® Meaty Meals Adult. To help keep your dog in an optimal body condition, adjust according to your dog's activity level, physical condition and individual needs.
  • Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.

Warnings

  • WARNING! THIS BAG IS NOT A TOY. TO AVOID RISK OF SUFFOCATION, KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • UK: Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • Nestlé (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • UK: Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie

Net Contents

2.7kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein:21.0%
Fat content:10.0%
Crude ash:8.0%
Crude fibres:2.0%
Moisture:15.0%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit. A:17 500
Vit. D3:1 020
Vit. E:83
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate(Fe: 72)
Calcium iodate anhydrous(I: 1.8)
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate(Cu: 8)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate(Mn: 5)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate(Zn: 100)
Sodium selenite(Se: 0.17)
Additives:-
Antioxidants-

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING! THIS BAG IS NOT A TOY. TO AVOID RISK OF SUFFOCATION, KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Badger loves Bakers

5 stars

Badger pushes past me to get to her bowl of meaty chunks. She enjoys them so much.

Usually bought next

Bakers Complete Meaty Meals Beef 2.7Kg

£ 6.50
£2.41/kg

Tesco 28 Dental Sticks Medium Dog 720G

£ 3.15
£4.38/kg

Tesco Dog Poop Bags 75'S

£ 1.65
£0.02/each

Pedigree Multi Mix Schmackos 20 Sticks 144G

£ 1.65
£11.46/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here