Tesco Sink & Drain Unblocker 500Ml

5(6)Write a review
£ 2.00
£4.00/litre

Product Description

  • Tesco sink & drain unblocker.
  • For more information see www.dpi.uk.net
  • Powerful, fast acting formula Eliminates bad odours
  • Formulated to dissolve blockages. Suitable for bathroom and kitchen plug holes.
  • Powerful, fast-acting formula
  • Eliminates bad odours
  • This product has not been tested on animals
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Contains amongst other ingredients: Less than 5% Anionic Surfactants, Chlorine based Bleaching Agent (100g contains 4.95g Sodium Hypochlorite).

Storage

Keep container tightly closed in a cool place and store bottle upright.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Carefully open the child safety cap: Place bottle on firm, flat surface. Squeeze the pads on cap turning anti-clockwise. To close: Place bottle on firm, flat surface, replace cap and turn clockwise until tight which will give a click. Pour entire contents of the bottle down the plughole. The liquid will sink through any standing water. Water will drain away once pipe is unblocked. Starts to work immediately. Leave for at least 15 minutes. For tough blockages, leave overnight. Rinse thoroughly with hot water.
  • Do not use in toilets or sinks with waste disposal units. Avoid gold plated fittings, worn or damaged enamel or chrome.

Warnings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Excellent

5 stars

This was the first time I had used a drain unblocker and I studied the contents before buying. We left it overnight and probably nearer 24 hours. It was very effective indeed and I would definitely recommend it. Some of the other products were very expensive and I don’t think could have done a better job, particularly as the contents were pretty similar.

Works but not available anymore!

5 stars

Why the heck Tesco have got rid of this product I'll never know! I was doubtful it would work when I tried it but it worked perfectly and much cheaper than any other brand. Why spend a fortune when something cheaper will do the job perfectly? But as usual if it works, then it must be got rid of as quickly as possible cos god forbid people don't spend a fortune on overpriced things!

Amazing

5 stars

Wow! Amazing. The shower drain was absolutely blocked and now it's solved! And smells good

Will defo use th again!

5 stars

Bought and used this Tesco plughole unblocker for the 1st time yesterday, I used it on my bathroom sink which had slow draining water. Really simple to use, just pour the entire bottle (carefully) down the plughole and leave it alone to do the work. I left it in for a few hours but apparently it can work in as little as 15mins for lesser blockages, or overnight for a real stinker. This stuff works really well so I'll be using it again! No more of the more expensive brands for me, on this one.

Efficient and fast working drain cleaner.

5 stars

I usually use a metal drain snake and plunger for my kitchen plug hole. I tried the same in the bathroom sink and it made it worse. I think it compacted the blockage by pushing it down further. I used this Tesco Drain Gel, not expecting too much because I'd used the more expensive drain cleaners in the past and they had little effect, even when left overnight. Anyway, I left this one for about an hour as the blockage was so bad, (it can be left for only 15 minutes for lighter blockages), and hey presto, job done. I ran the hot water into the sink as instructed and it all disappeared down the plug hole really fast.

Does a brilliant job!!!!at a fantastic price!!!!

5 stars

Save your money!!!!,brilliant at cleaning your drains!!!highly recommend

