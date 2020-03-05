Tesco Sink & Drain Unblocker 500Ml

Excellent
This was the first time I had used a drain unblocker and I studied the contents before buying. We left it overnight and probably nearer 24 hours. It was very effective indeed and I would definitely recommend it. Some of the other products were very expensive and I don’t think could have done a better job, particularly as the contents were pretty similar.
Works but not available anymore!
Why the heck Tesco have got rid of this product I'll never know! I was doubtful it would work when I tried it but it worked perfectly and much cheaper than any other brand. Why spend a fortune when something cheaper will do the job perfectly? But as usual if it works, then it must be got rid of as quickly as possible cos god forbid people don't spend a fortune on overpriced things!
Amazing
Wow! Amazing. The shower drain was absolutely blocked and now it's solved! And smells good
Will defo use th again!
Bought and used this Tesco plughole unblocker for the 1st time yesterday, I used it on my bathroom sink which had slow draining water. Really simple to use, just pour the entire bottle (carefully) down the plughole and leave it alone to do the work. I left it in for a few hours but apparently it can work in as little as 15mins for lesser blockages, or overnight for a real stinker. This stuff works really well so I'll be using it again! No more of the more expensive brands for me, on this one.
Efficient and fast working drain cleaner.
I usually use a metal drain snake and plunger for my kitchen plug hole. I tried the same in the bathroom sink and it made it worse. I think it compacted the blockage by pushing it down further. I used this Tesco Drain Gel, not expecting too much because I'd used the more expensive drain cleaners in the past and they had little effect, even when left overnight. Anyway, I left this one for about an hour as the blockage was so bad, (it can be left for only 15 minutes for lighter blockages), and hey presto, job done. I ran the hot water into the sink as instructed and it all disappeared down the plug hole really fast.
Does a brilliant job!!!!at a fantastic price!!!!
Save your money!!!!,brilliant at cleaning your drains!!!highly recommend