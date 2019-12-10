Prestige De Calvet Cotes Du Rhone Villages 75Cl

Lovely smooth wine.
nice
i tried this wine as it was on offer i didnt expect very much but was surprised how good it was
Cotes de Rhone
This wine is from the region I love and I cannot remember ever having a bad one. Also the price was very good.
One of the best Cotes du Rhone Village
I've been buying wine by the case Cotes du Rhone Village since October 2011. The Prestige Calvet is my favorite. I've bought 52 bottles since August 2016. This wine is a good value for money. I recommend it.
Exceptional Quality and Value
This wine wraps itself around your tongue like a piece of velvet, it is delicious. Rarely have I enjoyed such an exceptional Rhone at such value. Deep ruby fruits of the forest make this wine sing and accompanied with a lamb cassoulet you experience absolute perfection. More of this please Tesco.
Lovely!
Great wine for drinking on its own or with food. Rounded, with a nice bouquet. Gluggable!!
Good wine - shame about the price
Good wine - nice and fruity. It is just a pity it is so difficult to rely on your pricing!
Consistently good quality wine
I have bought several cases of this Rhone wine over the years, and I continue to be pleasantly surprised by the value for money that it represents. A smooth wine which can be drunk with red meat and cheese, or enjoyed simply by itself.
Verydisappointing
A very poor Cote de Rhone. Lacks body and flavour.
amazing
this is our favorite red wine, lovely and very easy to drink, never gives a headache the next morning.