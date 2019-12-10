By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Prestige De Calvet Cotes Du Rhone Villages 75Cl

4.5(37)Write a review
image 1 of Prestige De Calvet Cotes Du Rhone Villages 75Cl
£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red French Wine
  • A fine deep ruby colour with a fine and powerful nose with spicy and fruity notes. A rich and ripe intense wine well structured and fruity.
  • Selecting the best << cuvées >> from the main French wine areas since 1818, Calvert is a French brand distributed in more than 100 countries.
  • Wine of France
  • Rich and intense
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This wine reveals aromas of red fruits and spicy notes. The palate is rich and intense.

Region of Origin

The Rhone Valley

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Calvet at 21200-Vignoles

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah, Mourvèdre

Vinification Details

  • Harvested at optimum maturity. Traditional vinfication with maceration of 15 days to a month.

History

  • Jean-Marie Calvet establishes the Calvet company in Tain l'Hermitage : (Rhone valley) in 1818. JM Calvet sets up in the heart of Bordeaux in 1823. Jean Calvet, the founder's great-grandson, sets up Calvet in Burgundy in 1889. GCF Group extends the Calvet range into Loire and Alsace appellations in the last 10 years. Specialist in the wines of Bordeaux and selecting the best «cuvées» from other principal French wine areas, Calvet is a French brand, distributed in more than 110 countries.

Regional Information

  • The Rhone Valley draw its strength from this rich and powerful river, which shapes its landscape and moulds in character. The wines grown between Vienne and Avignon, between the Massif Central, The Alps and the Mediterranean Sea.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • A wonderful combination with game, rustic dishes, roast meat and refined cheeses

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Calvet A.
  • At:
  • F-21200-054 Vignoles.

Return to

  • www.calvet.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

37 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely smooth wine.

5 stars

Lovely smooth wine.

nice

4 stars

i tried this wine as it was on offer i didnt expect very much but was surprised how good it was

Cotes de Rhone

5 stars

This wine is from the region I love and I cannot remember ever having a bad one. Also the price was very good.

One of the best Cotes du Rhone Village

5 stars

I've been buying wine by the case Cotes du Rhone Village since October 2011. The Prestige Calvet is my favorite. I've bought 52 bottles since August 2016. This wine is a good value for money. I recommend it.

Exceptional Quality and Value

5 stars

This wine wraps itself around your tongue like a piece of velvet, it is delicious. Rarely have I enjoyed such an exceptional Rhone at such value. Deep ruby fruits of the forest make this wine sing and accompanied with a lamb cassoulet you experience absolute perfection. More of this please Tesco.

Lovely!

5 stars

Great wine for drinking on its own or with food. Rounded, with a nice bouquet. Gluggable!!

Good wine - shame about the price

4 stars

Good wine - nice and fruity. It is just a pity it is so difficult to rely on your pricing!

Consistently good quality wine

4 stars

I have bought several cases of this Rhone wine over the years, and I continue to be pleasantly surprised by the value for money that it represents. A smooth wine which can be drunk with red meat and cheese, or enjoyed simply by itself.

Verydisappointing

1 stars

A very poor Cote de Rhone. Lacks body and flavour.

amazing

5 stars

this is our favorite red wine, lovely and very easy to drink, never gives a headache the next morning.

1-10 of 37 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

