Tesco Finest Free From Chocolate & Cranberry Cookies 150G

Ssshhh these are so good...
YUM, yum, yum. Delicious. Scrummy.
Irresistibly delicious treats
Originally shop-bought gluten free biscuits were overly sweet and dry in texture and I rarely bothered with them. My partner brought these home. Tesco's white chocolate and cranberry cookies are the most scrumptious I've ever tasted (even in pre-gluten-free days) – absolutely heavenly. Almost like strawberries and cream in biscuit form ...a gorgeously soft crunch. They'd make the most ambrosial base to a cheesecake. Very, very dangerous because they're so moreish!! Not enough of them in the box, but perhaps just as well for my waistline!
Really tasty but a LOT smaller than I was expecting
These biscuits, although they still taste good, are much smaller than they used to be and I will not be buying them again.
I like it with my coffee. One of the nicest Gluten Free Biscuits I've had and I've tried a lot in my 40years a Coeliac