Tesco Finest Free From Chocolate & Cranberry Cookies 150G

£ 1.80
£1.20/100g
Each cookie contains
  • Energy395kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2081kJ / 497kcal

Product Description

  • All butter cookies made with gluten free oats with Belgian white chocolate and sweetened dried cranberries.
  • Finest Free From White Chocolate & Cranberry Cookies
  • Our all butter, gluten free cookies are wonderfully rich and crunchy. We've used silky smooth white Belgian chocolate to give them a really rich flavour and deliciously chunky texture, and added dried cranberries for lovely bursts of fruity sweetness.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Oat Flour, Butter (Milk) (19%), Belgian White Chocolate (19%), Sugar, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (7%) (Dried Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Gluten Free Oats, Golden Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring.

Belgian White Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Carton. Plastic check local recycling Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy2081kJ / 497kcal395kJ / 94kcal
Fat24.0g4.6g
Saturates14.5g2.8g
Carbohydrate63.4g12.0g
Sugars35.2g6.7g
Fibre2.9g0.6g
Protein5.4g1.0g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Ssshhh these are so good...

5 stars

YUM, yum, yum. Delicious. Scrummy.

Irresistibly delicious treats

5 stars

Originally shop-bought gluten free biscuits were overly sweet and dry in texture and I rarely bothered with them. My partner brought these home. Tesco's white chocolate and cranberry cookies are the most scrumptious I've ever tasted (even in pre-gluten-free days) – absolutely heavenly. Almost like strawberries and cream in biscuit form ...a gorgeously soft crunch. They'd make the most ambrosial base to a cheesecake. Very, very dangerous because they're so moreish!! Not enough of them in the box, but perhaps just as well for my waistline!

Really tasty but a LOT smaller than I was expectin

4 stars

Really tasty but a LOT smaller than I was expecting

These biscuits, although they still taste good, ar

2 stars

These biscuits, although they still taste good, are much smaller than they used to be and I will not be buying them again.

I like it with my coffee. One of the nicest Gluten

5 stars

I like it with my coffee. One of the nicest Gluten Free Biscuits I've had and I've tried a lot in my 40years a Coeliac

