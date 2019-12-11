By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks 6 Pack 16G

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks 6 Pack 16G
£ 1.50
£1.57/100g

Offer

Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy360kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.9 g
    7%
  • Saturates0.4 g
    2%
  • Sugars0.4 g
    <1%
  • Salt0.34 g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 360 kJ

Product Description

  • Cheese Flavour Potato Snack
  Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • - Light and curly Walkers Quavers snacks are as delicious as they are fun to eat
  • - Multipack contains 6 x 16g packets of Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks
  • - A tasty snack at 86 calories per pack
  • - No artificial colours or preservatives
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.
  • 86 kcal 360 kJ per pack
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 96g

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Cheese Flavour [Whey Powder (from Milk), Flavouring (contains Milk), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Milk Powder, Cheese Powder (from Milk), Potassium Chloride, Garlic Powder, Acid (Lactic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Salt, Yeast, Onion Powder (Malt Flour from Barley), Pepper, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Colour (Annatto)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Gluten, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. They are best when consumed immediately after opening.

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • Walkers.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am to 5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

6 x 16g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 16g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 360 kJ2245 kJ
-86 kcal (4%*)536 kcal
Fat 4.9 g (7%*)30.8 g
of which saturates 0.4 g (2%*)2.7 g
Carbohydrate 9.9 g62.1 g
of which sugars 0.4 g (<1%*)2.7 g
Fibre 0.2 g1.2 g
Protein 0.4 g2.5 g
Salt 0.34 g (6%*)2.14 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic love these great value also

1 stars

Fantastic love these great value also

