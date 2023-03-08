Hipp Organic 1 Year Spaghetti With Tomato & Mozzarella Sauce 230G

Quick, easy and yummy
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
My toddler can be a pain at mealtimes, so thought I'd give this a try. Really easy to use, a great portion size and best of all she ate nearly the whole lot! She's 2 and loved it. Made lots of mess, which shows she had fun. Will look to try others in the range Love the nutrition from it too, makes me feel less guilty when I head to the cupboard for a quick and easy dinner!
Okay wouldn't bye again
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
Wasn't the best my toddler only ate half and normally wolfs food down but each kids different just not for my child think maybe the texture smelt lovely when cooking though
Little one liked it
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer