Hipp Organic 1 Year Vegetable & Chicken Risotto 230G

Product Description
- Mixed vegetables and rice simmered with chicken and peas
- Prepared with utmost care using the finest organic ingredients picked at the peak of ripeness. They are steam cooked to give you delicious baby food bursting with goodness and flavour.
- A delicious combination of mixed vegetables and rice simmered with chicken.
- We want you and your baby to feel super HiPP. It's why we only use the very best, yummiest organic ingredients in everything we do.
- Certified Organic
- HiPP Organic guarantees the highest quality and exceeds EU organic standards.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Organic baby food
- Wholesome and tasty toddler meal
- Perfect for on the go
- No added preservatives or additives
- Gluten free
- Recyclable tray
- Perfectly balanced with the finest organic ingredients
- Pack size: 230g
Information
Ingredients
Vegetables* (32%) [Carrots*, Courgette*, Sweetcorn*, Peas* (5%), Tomatoes*, Onion*], Water, Cooked Rice* (22%), Chicken (8%), Skimmed Milk*, Sunflower Oil*, Grated Hard Cheese* (Milk), Herbs* and Spices* [Parsley*, Rosemary*, Garlic*], Rice Starch, Lemon Juice* from Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Antioxidants [Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol-Rich Extract], *Organic
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
No refrigeration required. Store at room temperature.Unheated food can be stored, in a covered dish, in the fridge for up to 24 hours. If feeding direct from the tray, any remaining food at the end of the meal must be discarded. Never re-heat HiPP Organic toddler meals. Best before end. See end of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: This tasty toddler meal can be eaten hot or cold.
Always check the temperature before serving. Take care not to overheat, do not heat in a conventional oven.
Hob
Instructions: Boil some water in a saucepan. Remove the saucepan from the heat source and the cardboard sleeve from the tray meal, then place the sealed tray in the hot water for 4-5 minutes.
Produce of
Product of Austria
Preparation and Usage
- This product left our factory in a faultless condition - please ensure that the pot and plastic film are undamaged before feeding.
- Please note: this product contains no artificial colours, but the natural ingredients may cause staining of clothes and occasionally an orange tinge to the skin.
Name and address
- HiPP UK Limited,
- The Stable Block,
- Hurst Grove,
- Sandford Lane,
- Hurst,
- Berkshire,
Return to
- RG10 0SQ.
- www.hipp.co.uk
- 0845 050 1351
Lower age limit
1 Years
Upper age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 230g
|Energy
|323kJ (77kcal)
|744kJ (177kcal)
|Fat
|2.6g
|6.0g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|9.4g
|21.6g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|3.2g
|Protein
|3.3g
|7.6g
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.53g
|Sodium
|0.09g
|0.21g
