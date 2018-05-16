By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hipp Organic 1 Year Vegetable & Chicken Risotto 230G

Hipp Organic 1 Year Vegetable & Chicken Risotto 230G
£ 1.75
£7.61/kg

Product Description

  • Mixed vegetables and rice simmered with chicken and peas
  • Prepared with utmost care using the finest organic ingredients picked at the peak of ripeness. They are steam cooked to give you delicious baby food bursting with goodness and flavour.
  • A delicious combination of mixed vegetables and rice simmered with chicken.
  • We want you and your baby to feel super HiPP. It's why we only use the very best, yummiest organic ingredients in everything we do.
  • Certified Organic
  • HiPP Organic guarantees the highest quality and exceeds EU organic standards.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Organic baby food
  • Wholesome and tasty toddler meal
  • Perfect for on the go
  • No added preservatives or additives
  • Gluten free
  • Recyclable tray
  • Perfectly balanced with the finest organic ingredients
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables* (32%) [Carrots*, Courgette*, Sweetcorn*, Peas* (5%), Tomatoes*, Onion*], Water, Cooked Rice* (22%), Chicken (8%), Skimmed Milk*, Sunflower Oil*, Grated Hard Cheese* (Milk), Herbs* and Spices* [Parsley*, Rosemary*, Garlic*], Rice Starch, Lemon Juice* from Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Antioxidants [Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol-Rich Extract], *Organic

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

No refrigeration required. Store at room temperature.Unheated food can be stored, in a covered dish, in the fridge for up to 24 hours. If feeding direct from the tray, any remaining food at the end of the meal must be discarded. Never re-heat HiPP Organic toddler meals. Best before end. See end of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: This tasty toddler meal can be eaten hot or cold.
Always check the temperature before serving. Take care not to overheat, do not heat in a conventional oven.

Hob
Instructions: Boil some water in a saucepan. Remove the saucepan from the heat source and the cardboard sleeve from the tray meal, then place the sealed tray in the hot water for 4-5 minutes.

Produce of

Product of Austria

Preparation and Usage

  • This product left our factory in a faultless condition - please ensure that the pot and plastic film are undamaged before feeding.
  • Please note: this product contains no artificial colours, but the natural ingredients may cause staining of clothes and occasionally an orange tinge to the skin.

Name and address

  • HiPP UK Limited,
  • The Stable Block,
  • Hurst Grove,
  • Sandford Lane,
  • Hurst,
  • Berkshire,

Return to

Lower age limit

1 Years

Upper age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 230g
Energy 323kJ (77kcal)744kJ (177kcal)
Fat 2.6g6.0g
of which saturates 0.6g1.4g
Carbohydrate 9.4g21.6g
of which sugars 1.3g3.0g
Fibre 1.4g3.2g
Protein 3.3g7.6g
Salt 0.23g0.53g
Sodium 0.09g0.21g

Using Product Information

