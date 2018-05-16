Hipp Organic 1 Year Scrumptious Lasagne 230G

Product Description
- Lasagne Bolognese
- Prepared with utmost care using the finest organic ingredients picked at the peak of ripeness. They are steam cooked to give you delicious baby food bursting with goodness and flavour.
- Lasagne pasta with mixed vegetables and beef in a delicious creamy tomato and cheese sauce.
- We want you and your baby to feel super HiPP. It's why we only use the very best, yummiest organic ingredients in everything we do.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Organic baby food
- Wholesome & tasty toddler meal
- Perfect for on the go
- Recyclable tray
- Perfectly balanced with the finest organic ingredients
- No added preservatives or additives
- Pack size: 230g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes* (41%), Lasagne Pasta* Cooked [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina*, Egg White*] (30%), Carrots*, Beef* (5%), Celeriac*, Rice Flour*, Onions*, Sunflower Oil*, Skimmed Milk Powder*, Grated Hard Cheese* (Milk), Rice Starch*, Spices [Basil*, Rosemary*, Oregano*, Pepper*], Antioxidant [Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol-Rich Extract], *Organic
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Eggs, Milk, Wheat
Storage
No refrigeration required. Store at room temperature.Unheated food can be stored, in a covered dish, in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Best before end. See end of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: This tasty toddler meal can be enjoyed hot or cold.
Hob
Instructions: Boil some water in a saucepan. Remove the saucepan from the heat source and the cardboard sleeve from the tray meal, then place the sealed tray in the hot water for 4-5 minutes.
Produce of
Product of Austria
Preparation and Usage
- This product left our factory in a faultless condition - please ensure that the pot and plastic film are undamaged before feeding.
- If feeding direct from the tray, any remaining food at the end of the meal must be discarded.
- Never re-heat HiPP Organic toddler meals.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- Please note: This product contains no artificial colours, but the natural ingredients may cause staining of clothes and occasionally an orange tinge to the skin.
Name and address
- HiPP UK Ltd.,
- Hurst Grove,
- Sandford Lane,
- Hurst,
- Reading,
- RG10 0SQ.
Lower age limit
1 Years
Upper age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 230g
|Energy
|338kJ (80kcal)
|779kJ (185kcal)
|Fat
|2.6g
|6.0g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|10.3g
|23.7g
|of which sugars
|2.1g
|4.8g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|2.1g
|Protein
|3.5g
|8.1g
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.18g
|Sodium
|0.03g
|0.07g
Safety information
Please note: This product contains no artificial colours, but the natural ingredients may cause staining of clothes and occasionally an orange tinge to the skin.
