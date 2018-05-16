By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hipp Organic Classic Spaghetti Bolognese 230G

Hipp Organic Classic Spaghetti Bolognese 230G
£ 1.75
£0.76/100g

Product Description

  • Spaghetti Bolognese
  • Prepared with utmost care using the finest organic ingredients picked at the peak of ripeness. They are steam cooked to give you delicious baby food bursting with goodness and flavour.
  • A delicious blend of spaghetti with a bolognese sauce.
  • We want you and your baby to feel super HiPP. It's why we only use the very best, yummiest organic ingredients in everything we do.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Organic baby food
  • Wholesome and tasty toddler meal
  • Perfect for on the go
  • Recyclable tray
  • Perfectly balanced with the finest organic ingredients
  • No added preservatives or additives
  • No added salt
  • Pack size: 230g
Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes* (45%), Spaghetti* Cooked (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina*, Egg White*, Egg*) (26%), Water, Beef* (5.0%), Carrots*, Onions*, Rice Flour*, Celeriac*, Sunflower Oil*, Rice Starch, Spices* (Rosemary*, Oregano*), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol-Rich Extract), *Organic

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Eggs, Wheat

Storage

No refrigeration required. Store at room temperature.Unheated food can be stored, in a covered dish, in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Best before end: See end of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: This tasty toddler meal can be enjoyed hot or cold.

Hob
Instructions: Boil some water in a saucepan. Remove the saucepan from the heat source and the cardboard sleeve from the tray meal, then place the sealed tray in the hot water for 4-5 minutes.

Produce of

Product of Austria

Preparation and Usage

  • This product left our factory in a faultless condition - please ensure that the pot and plastic film are undamaged before feeding.
  • If feeding direct from the tray, any remaining food at the end of the meal must be discarded.
  • Never re-heat HiPP Organic tray meals.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • Please note: This product contains no artificial colours, but the natural ingredients may cause staining of clothes and occasionally an orange tinge to the skin.

Name and address

  • HiPP UK Ltd.,
  • Hurst Grove,
  • Sandford Lane,
  • Hurst,
  • Reading,
  • RG10 0SQ.

Lower age limit

1 Years

Upper age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 230g
Energy 306kJ (73 kcal)703kJ (167 kcal)
Fat 2.1g4.8g
of which saturates 0.5g1.2g
Carbohydrate 10.1g23.2g
of which sugars 1.5g3.5g
Fibre 0.9g2.1g
Protein 2.9g6.7g
Salt <0.05g0.07g
Sodium <0.02g0.03g

Safety information

