Pantene 1Minute Wonder Ampoule 45Ml

Excellent!
Used this for the 1st time on my ten year olds long hair and it is amazing ! Tangle free smooth and smells amazing
Excellent!
Amazing product. Makes your hair feel healthy and great.
Excellent!
I love these hair shots they made my hair feel really soft and silky. It keeps my hair looking fresh for longer when I use them. I would definitely recommend and I buy them a lot when my hair starts looking dull.
Excellent!
Absolutely love this your hair feels amazing and so nourished after using this would defiantly recommend
Excellent!
I have quite dry coarse hair and this has made my hair feel soft again.
Good!
This left a residue on my hair, even though I rinsed it well, when my hair was dry it felt soft but heavy. It want nit until I washed my hair again that I felt the benefit.
Excellent!
Smells lovely .. did exactly what it says on the bottle., was not inconvenient to my routine.. I recommend to family also excellent results for them.
Great!
Easy to use but would need to use a little longer to see big difference
Excellent!
I bought Pantene Pro-V Repair & Protect Rescue Shots as my hair was really dry after the Christmas party season from over styling and my hair was desperate. The packaging is really nice and sparkly the instructions were really clear and precise and easy to follow. My hair is fine and quite long so I decided to apply the product on dry hair ane comb through and leave on for just under and hour. I then washed and dried my hair which felt and looked softner and silky and sexy.
Excellent!
This product is really good for dry damaged hair and split ends. It nourishes deeply and intensely.