Pantene 1Minute Wonder Ampoule 45Ml

5(154)Write a review
image 1 of Pantene 1Minute Wonder Ampoule 45Ml
£ 4.50
£10.00/100ml
  • Pantene Pro-V Wonder Ampoules Colour Protect super concentrated formula for coloured hair helps reverse signs of damage: it leaves your hair smooth & shining with health, in only 1min. For best results, use with Pantene Pro-V Colour Protect shampoo and hair conditioner.
  • 1 minute intensive cure to reverse signs of damage
  • Treatment Ampoules Hair Conditioner for coloured hair
  • Helps reverse signs of damage
  • 1 minute intensive cure
  • Leaves your hair smooth & shining with health
  • Pack size: 45ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium, Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydroxyisohexyl, 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Magnesium Nitrate, Citric Acid, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Preparation and Usage

  • Snap: Open 1 week after you’ve coloured your hair or when it starts to feel brittle. / Squeeze: Squeeze out onto your hand and apply onto the hair strand beginning at the tip, making sure the whole strand is covered. / Smooth on: Smooth on to freshly washed hair and rinse off in 1 minute.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP, UK
  • 0800 028 3578
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

15 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water

154 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Used this for the 1st time on my ten year olds long hair and it is amazing ! Tangle free smooth and smells amazing

Excellent!

5 stars

Amazing product. Makes your hair feel healthy and great.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love these hair shots they made my hair feel really soft and silky. It keeps my hair looking fresh for longer when I use them. I would definitely recommend and I buy them a lot when my hair starts looking dull.

Excellent!

5 stars

Absolutely love this your hair feels amazing and so nourished after using this would defiantly recommend

Excellent!

5 stars

I have quite dry coarse hair and this has made my hair feel soft again.

Good!

3 stars

This left a residue on my hair, even though I rinsed it well, when my hair was dry it felt soft but heavy. It want nit until I washed my hair again that I felt the benefit.

Excellent!

5 stars

Smells lovely .. did exactly what it says on the bottle., was not inconvenient to my routine.. I recommend to family also excellent results for them.

Great!

4 stars

Easy to use but would need to use a little longer to see big difference

Excellent!

5 stars

I bought Pantene Pro-V Repair & Protect Rescue Shots as my hair was really dry after the Christmas party season from over styling and my hair was desperate. The packaging is really nice and sparkly the instructions were really clear and precise and easy to follow. My hair is fine and quite long so I decided to apply the product on dry hair ane comb through and leave on for just under and hour. I then washed and dried my hair which felt and looked softner and silky and sexy.

Excellent!

5 stars

This product is really good for dry damaged hair and split ends. It nourishes deeply and intensely.

1-10 of 154 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

