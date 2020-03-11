By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Olia 7.4 Intense Copper Permanent Hair Dye

4.5(104)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Olia 7.4 Intense Copper Permanent Hair Dye
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Offer

  • At Garnier, we know that oil can do much more than just condition your hair. When concentrated at the heart of the Olia permanent hair dye formula, oil maximises the colour result.
  • Garnier Olia permanent hair dye is a 60% oil-powered formula, with natural flower oils and ammonia free for a pleasant scent. Our hair dye visibly improves the quality of hair, for better shine and 35% smoother hair**. Olia home hair colour will also provide maximum colour performance for lavish, vivid and long-lasting colour. Plus, a unique sensorial application and optimal scalp comfort with our non-drip smooth velvety texture of the colourant cream.
  • ** Instrumental test vs before and after colouration.
  • Discover #TheOliaEffect
  • Our Olia consumers share their true love for the brand and the story behind their hair colour. Discover all of our Olia stories at: http://www.garnier.co.uk/hair-colour/beauty/garnier/olia/real-women
  • Olia Bold Collection: 6 vivid permanent hair dyes - whether that be a bright Red Shade, Rose Gold or Intense Copper. Olia Bold gives you a selection of options as to which vibrant shade you wish to go, with maximum vivid, colour performance. Go bright and visibly improve the quality of your hair.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier Color Match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Shampoo 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Conditioner 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Mask Treatment 300ml
  • Permanent Hair Dye by Garnier Olia Bold Collection: Vivid, bright hair colour
  • No Ammonia for a pleasant smell
  • 60% oil powered
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Maximum colour performance
  • Visibly improves the quality of hair
  • Pleasant and easy application with optimal scalp comfort

Information

Ingredients

1126179 - Colourant Cream: Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Aqua / Water, Ethanolamine, Steareth-20, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Polysorbate 21, Steareth-2, 2, 3-Diaminodihydropyrazolo Pyrazolone Dimethosulfonate, 5-Amino-6-Chloro-o-Cresol, p-Aminophenol, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Polyquaternium-67, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil / Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Passiflora Incarnata / Passiflora Incarnata Seed Oil, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance, 1188730 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Steareth-20, PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Tocopherol, Sodium Salicylate, Polyquaternium-6, Phosphoric Acid, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycerin, 1119728 A - Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Tocopherol, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply?
  • Always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants products.
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 30 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

104 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Use this all the time now

5 stars

I use this hair dye whenever I dye my hair now I do not need to do this too often but I make sure to top my roots up when it’s needed. Unfortunately I have very thick long hair so I need to use two boxes of this to cover all of my hair my only note would be for them to create a bigger box size with more hair dye in so that those of us who struggle to use just the one box [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

I have used this colour along with the highlighter. Great result. The colour gave my hair fantastic shine, covered grey hair from the roots to the ends. The smell of the product it not ovepowering and very pleasant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This product is great

5 stars

won’t switch to any other red shade now as this one has serious staying power! I wash my hair once a week and I only have to top up my red ends every other month now... with other brands I was refreshing the colour every 3-4 weeks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Garnier Olia

5 stars

I love this wonderful product, the smell is absolutely gorgeous, it's easy to apply - just follow the instructions and the final colour is fabulous. There is more than enough conditioner to use when you've coloured your hair and then plenty left over to use afterwards. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

just right

5 stars

I used this dye 2 weeks ago,,its a beautiful soft colour,,,,not too vibrant,,just right,,,,love there is no more ammonia smell,or tingling sensation....Garnier products are spot on,,,,and will always be using this brand.........Thank you Garnier ....... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very intense colour

4 stars

I chose the colour on the box because I wanted a nice change, I certainly got that alright. It's just as the box says, Intense. Don't get me wrong, if I was much younger, I would absolutely love it but I think I'm a little too old for that vibrant a colour. It is a beautiful colour though, as I say, vibrant and very shiny. It also left my hair feeling soft and gorgeous. Easy to use and doesn't take too long either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Impressive colour!

5 stars

First off this smelled nice (for a hair dye anyway) and it wasn’t overpowering. Easy to prepare and apply. I have dark blonde/mousey brown hair and wasn’t expecting a bright bright copper but it has turned out really nice. It has a lot of shine which my hair never had before and when the sun hits it it’s so bright. Really pleased. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing colour

5 stars

Iove this colour so much, it's vibrant and amazing. Left my hair feeling soft and nourished. Its got to be my favourite colour so far. The smell isn't over powering and the dye goes on easily with no dripping and runs. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow fantastic colour

5 stars

The Garnier Olia Intense Copper dye is amazing. The colour is very bright and intensive. Didn't smell bad because is free from ammonia which is great. Very easy to applying . Left my hair soft and shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bold colour great coverage

4 stars

Great colour, easy to use with no horrible smell. Left hair very shiny with an intense colour without the need to pre-lighten. I did find there was also plenty of conditioner included aswell & it rinsed out well [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 104 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

