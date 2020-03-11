Garnier Olia 7.4 Intense Copper Permanent Hair Dye

Use this all the time now 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 1st March 2020 I use this hair dye whenever I dye my hair now I do not need to do this too often but I make sure to top my roots up when it’s needed. Unfortunately I have very thick long hair so I need to use two boxes of this to cover all of my hair my only note would be for them to create a bigger box size with more hair dye in so that those of us who struggle to use just the one box [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 25th January 2020 I have used this colour along with the highlighter. Great result. The colour gave my hair fantastic shine, covered grey hair from the roots to the ends. The smell of the product it not ovepowering and very pleasant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This product is great 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 2nd January 2020 won’t switch to any other red shade now as this one has serious staying power! I wash my hair once a week and I only have to top up my red ends every other month now... with other brands I was refreshing the colour every 3-4 weeks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Garnier Olia 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 29th November 2019 I love this wonderful product, the smell is absolutely gorgeous, it's easy to apply - just follow the instructions and the final colour is fabulous. There is more than enough conditioner to use when you've coloured your hair and then plenty left over to use afterwards. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

just right 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 27th October 2019 I used this dye 2 weeks ago,,its a beautiful soft colour,,,,not too vibrant,,just right,,,,love there is no more ammonia smell,or tingling sensation....Garnier products are spot on,,,,and will always be using this brand.........Thank you Garnier ....... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very intense colour 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 26th September 2019 I chose the colour on the box because I wanted a nice change, I certainly got that alright. It's just as the box says, Intense. Don't get me wrong, if I was much younger, I would absolutely love it but I think I'm a little too old for that vibrant a colour. It is a beautiful colour though, as I say, vibrant and very shiny. It also left my hair feeling soft and gorgeous. Easy to use and doesn't take too long either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Impressive colour! 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 25th September 2019 First off this smelled nice (for a hair dye anyway) and it wasn’t overpowering. Easy to prepare and apply. I have dark blonde/mousey brown hair and wasn’t expecting a bright bright copper but it has turned out really nice. It has a lot of shine which my hair never had before and when the sun hits it it’s so bright. Really pleased. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing colour 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 24th September 2019 Iove this colour so much, it's vibrant and amazing. Left my hair feeling soft and nourished. Its got to be my favourite colour so far. The smell isn't over powering and the dye goes on easily with no dripping and runs. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow fantastic colour 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 24th September 2019 The Garnier Olia Intense Copper dye is amazing. The colour is very bright and intensive. Didn't smell bad because is free from ammonia which is great. Very easy to applying . Left my hair soft and shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]