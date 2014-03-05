By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hri Clear Complexion 30 Tablets

Hri Clear Complexion 30 Tablets
Product Description

  • Clear Complexion Tablets
  • For immune & antioxidant support
  • Includes 30 tablets
  • Each tablet is 200mg, can take up to 2 a day
  • A traditional herbal medicinal product used for the symptomatic relief of minor skin conditions such as spots, pimples, blemishes, mild acne, and mild eczema based on traditional use only.
  • Burdock root extract, Blue flag rhizome extract
  • HRI Clear Complexion is a traditional herbal medicinal product used for the symptomatic relief of minor skin conditions such as spots, pimples, blemishes, mild acne, and mild eczema, based on traditional use only.
  • A traditional blend of herbal ingredients used for the relief of mild acne, spots and minor skin disorders.

Each Coated Tablet contains 34 mg of extract (as dry extract) from Burdock Root (Arctium Lappa L.) (equivalent to 90-180 mg of Burdock Root) Extraction Solvent: Water and 30 mg of extract (as dry extract) from Blue Flag Iris Rhizome (Iris Versicolor L.) (equivalent to 60-105 mg of Blue Flag Iris Rhizome) Extraction Solvent: Water, Also contains Sucrose

Store in the original packaging.Expiry date: see base. Do not use after this date.

Manufactured in the United Kingdom

  • Dosage: For oral use.
  • Adults, elderly and children over 12 years old:
  • Take 1 tablet two or three times a day.
  • Do not take more tablets than the label/leaflet tells you to.

  • Warnings: Do not take:
  • If you are allergic to burdock, blue flag, plants of the Asteraceae (Compositae) family such as daisies, marigolds, artichokes, or any of the other ingredients
  • If you have infected spots or inflamed spots which are infected
  • If you are pregnant or breast-feeding
  • If you are under 12 years old.
  • Read the enclosed leaflet before taking this medicine. You must contact a doctor or qualified healthcare practitioner if your symptoms worsen or do not improve after two weeks.
  • Keep out of the sight and reach of children.

  • THR holder:
  • The Herbal Research Company Ltd,
  • 27 Old Gloucester Street,
  • London,
  • WC1N 3XX,
  • UK.

12 Years

30 x Tablets

