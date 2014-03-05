By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hri Water Balance 30 Tablets

Hri Water Balance 30 Tablets
Product Description

  • Water Balance Tablets
  • Ocean Gold® technology purifies the oil for muscle & join relief
  • A source of Vitamin A, D & E with unsaturated fatty acids, EPA & DHA
  • Supplies 30x 10g tablets
  • Dandelion herb with root, Uva-ursi leaf extract, Buchu leaf extract
  • HRI Water Balance is a traditional herbal medicinal product used to relieve symptoms of mild water retention, based on traditional use only.
  • A traditional blend of herbal ingredients used to reduce bloating and relieve water retention.

Information

Ingredients

Each Coated Tablet contains 100mg of Dandelion Herb with Root (Taraxacum Officinale F.H. Wigg), 9.70 mg of Extract (as Dry Extract) from Uva-Ursi Leaf (Arctostaphylos Uva-Ursi L.) (equivalent to 29-58 mg of Uva-Ursi Leaf), Extraction Solvent: Ethanol 50% v/v And 11.25 mg of Extract (as Dry Extract) from Buchu Leaf (Agathosma Betulina L.) (equivalent to 30-60 mg of Buchu Leaf), Extraction Solvent: Water, Also contains Sucrose

Storage

Store in the original packaging.Expiry date: see base. Do not use after this date.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage: For oral use. Adults: Take 2 tablets twice a day after meals. Do not take more than the labels tells you to.

Warnings

  • Warnings: Do not take if you:
  • Are allergic to any of the active ingredients or plants of the Asteraceae (Compositae) family such as daisies, marigolds, artichokes or any of the other ingredients
  • Are under the age of 18 years, or elderly
  • Are pregnant or breast-feeding
  • Have any obstructions or inflammation (cholangitis) of the bile ducts, any other biliary disorders, any liver problems, gallstones, or a peptic ulcer
  • If you have diabetes or heart/kidney failure or a condition where a reduced fluid is recommended e.g. heart/kidney disease
  • Are already taking a medicine for water retention.
  • Read the enclosed leaflet before taking this medicine.
  • You must contact a doctor or qualified healthcare practitioner if your symptoms worsen or do not improve after one week.
  • Keep out of the sight and reach of children.

Name and address

  • THR holder:
  • The Herbal Research Company Ltd,
  • 27 Old Gloucester Street,
  • London,
  • WC1N 3XX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • The Herbal Research Company Ltd,
  • 27 Old Gloucester Street,
  • London,
  • WC1N 3XX,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

30 x Tablets

Safety information

Highly recommend!

5 stars

These tablets made an amazing difference after just one day! By day 3 I saw amazing results! I didn’t expect much but thought I’d give it a try since they werent too expensive and I was delighted to find they really worked so well! Great value and results will def buy again in the future!

