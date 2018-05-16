Aquafresh Big Teeth Tooth Brush

Product Description
- Big Teeth Soft Bristles Toothbrush 6-8 Years
- New adult teeth are not as strong as you think. Enamel on new adult teeth is softer and more vulnerable to decay and the mix of little and big teeth makes them more difficult to clean.
- Aquafresh Big Teeth toothbrush was specially designed for children from the age of 6 onwards.
- It has a cool handle design and a mixed bristle head, designed to help clean mixed teeth, gaps and gums while you begin to encourage kids to brush for themselves.
- Padded brush head helps to protect sensitive gums.
- Flexible neck bends to absorb excess pressure from brushing.
- A toothbrush that stands on its own thanks to its suction cup!
- Aquafresh Big Teeth Mouthwash is specially designed for children 6+ years
- Soft bristles
- Gentle on gums
- Suction foot for easy stand up
- Available in 4 designs
Information
Warnings
- Abrasive/excessive bending may break the neck of the toothbrush. Do not allow bristles or toothbrush to be chewed. It is recommended that toothbrushes are replaced every 3 months.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Name and address
- GSK,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- Or:
- 12 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Contact:
- GSK Consumer Healthcare,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- GB: 0800 028 10 74
- 12 Riverwalk,
- CityWest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
- IE: 1800 508 666
- customer.relations@gsk.com
Safety information
