Aquafresh Little Teeth Tooth Brush

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Little Teeth Soft Bristles Toothbrush
  • Aquafresh Little Teeth Kids toothbrush is specially designed by dental experts for children 3-5 years and comes in a range of colourful characters to help engage kids and encourage them to brush.
  • Crocodile, bunny, shark and tiger are here to help make brush time fun!
  • Flexible neck bends to absorb excess pressure from brushing. Soft bristles clean teeth to help keep gums healthy.
  • Non-slip handle provides grip for better control.
  • A children's toothbrush that stands on its own thanks to its suction foot!
  • Aquafresh Little Teeth 3-5 Years Kids Soft Toothbrush - specially designed for children age 3-5 years
  • Soft bristles
  • Gum friendly flex zone
  • Easy grip non-slip handle
  • Available in 4 colourful animal characters

Information

Warnings

  • Abrasive/excessive bending may break the neck of the toothbrush. Children under 6 should be supervised during brushing. Do not allow bristles or toothbrush to be chewed. Do not put cap in mouth. It is recommended that toothbrushes are replaced every 3 months.
  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Name and address

  • GSK,
  • Brentford,
  • TW8 9GS,
  • U.K.
  • Or:
  • 12 Riverwalk Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • Contact:
  • GSK Consumer Healthcare,
  • Brentford,
  • TW8 9GS,
  • U.K.
  • Or
  • 12 Riverwalk Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.
  • GB: 0800 028 10 74
  • IE: 1800 508 666
  • customer.relations@gsk.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Safety information

View more safety information

