Aquafresh Little Teeth Tooth Brush

Product Description
- Little Teeth Soft Bristles Toothbrush
- Aquafresh Little Teeth Kids toothbrush is specially designed by dental experts for children 3-5 years and comes in a range of colourful characters to help engage kids and encourage them to brush.
- Crocodile, bunny, shark and tiger are here to help make brush time fun!
- Flexible neck bends to absorb excess pressure from brushing. Soft bristles clean teeth to help keep gums healthy.
- Non-slip handle provides grip for better control.
- A children's toothbrush that stands on its own thanks to its suction foot!
- Aquafresh Little Teeth 3-5 Years Kids Soft Toothbrush - specially designed for children age 3-5 years
- Soft bristles
- Gum friendly flex zone
- Easy grip non-slip handle
- Available in 4 colourful animal characters
Information
Warnings
- Abrasive/excessive bending may break the neck of the toothbrush. Children under 6 should be supervised during brushing. Do not allow bristles or toothbrush to be chewed. Do not put cap in mouth. It is recommended that toothbrushes are replaced every 3 months.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Name and address
- GSK,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- Or:
- 12 Riverwalk Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact:
- GSK Consumer Healthcare,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- Or
- 12 Riverwalk Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
- GB: 0800 028 10 74
- IE: 1800 508 666
- customer.relations@gsk.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
