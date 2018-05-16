Aquafresh Milk Teeth Tooth Brush

Product Description
- Milk Teeth Soft Bristles Toothbrush
- Baby's mouths are incredibly sensitive, which is why it is important to provide them a proper toothbrushing experience. Your child's first teeth are not just practice teeth. They hold the spaces for their adult teeth waiting in the gums.
- Aquafresh milk teeth toothbrush is ideal for babies for use from when the first milk tooth emerges.
- It was specially designed by dental experts to help clean all surfaces of those precious first teeth.
- The special toothbrush head has multi-angled, gum-friendly, soft bristles that reach all around the teeth.
- Colour indicator bristles will guide you on how much toothpaste to apply to the brush.
- Rubber cushioning on the back of the brush helps to protect tender gums. Flexible neck bends to absorb excess pressure from brushing & the non-slip handle provides grip for better control.
- The Aquafresh baby toothbrush for children between 0 and 2 years' old
- Specially designed by dental experts
- Designed with soft bristles that are gum friendly
Information
Warnings
- Abusive/excessive bending may break the neck of the toothbrush. Children under 6 years should be supervised during brushing. Do not allow bristles or toothbrush to be chewed. It is recommended that toothbrushes are replaced every 3 months.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Name and address
- GSK,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- Or
- 12 Riverwalk Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact:
- GSK Consumer Heathcare,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- Or
- 12 Riverwalk Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
- GB: 0800 028 10 74
- IE: 1800 508 666
- customer.relations@gsk.com
Lower age limit
0 Months
Safety information
