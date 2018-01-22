Pritt Stick 22G 3 Pack

Does what it says!!!
Bought as an add on to online order , great service as usual from Tesco direct, product is a pritt stick can't really say a lot about that can you...? Guess the price was good.....it sticks things down , good for the children....struggling now ......it's a sticky stick thing does exactly what it says ....you know what comes next!!!!
Value 3-Pack Pritt Stick.
Excellent value way to buy Pritt Stick; smaller sticks won't dry out before they're finished as larger ones sometimes do.
Very good
I bought in January for my daughter's homework and it's perfect,fantastic value too
Great Price
Great price compared to all other shops at the time of purchase. reliable compared to other cheaper alternatives
Excellent value for money.brought with other stuff
I brought this along with pens...pads...multi buys. ..excellent value for money
excellent value
Great for the children to use less messy the past glue....
It's glue
Glue, exactly as expected. No problems at all. Really nice glue. Fab glue. Three sticks of glue.
good product
Bought for son to use at school Works better than cheaper alternatives
best price in the market
Never found this item in this price. Pritt is very good brand for glue stick, particularly kids in the school.
Excellent service
I purchase the Pruitt stick on line and it was in store the next day which was very good