By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Crushed Chilli 90G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Crushed Chilli 90G
£ 1.25
£0.14/10g
One tablespoon
  • Energy47kJ 11kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 315kJ / 76kcal

Product Description

  • Red chilli paste.
  • FIERY & SWEET
  • FIERY & SWEET
  • Fiery & sweet
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Red Chilli (72%), Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Sugar.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Tamper evident button pops up when original seal is broken.

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy315kJ / 76kcal47kJ / 11kcal
Fat2.3g0.3g
Saturates0.6g<0.1g
Carbohydrate5.0g0.7g
Sugars3.9g0.6g
Fibre10.9g1.6g
Protein3.5g0.5g
Salt1.0g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution Tamper evident button pops up when original seal is broken.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Crushed Garlic 90G

£ 1.25
£0.14/10g

Very Lazy Red Chillies 190G

£ 1.50
£0.08/10g

Offer

Tesco Red Kidney Beans In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Tesco Italian Chopped Tomatoes 4 X 400G

£ 1.39
£0.87/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here