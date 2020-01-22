Tesco Crushed Chilli 90G

- Energy47kJ 11kcal1%
- Fat0.3g0%
- Saturates<0.1g1%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 315kJ / 76kcal
Product Description
- Red chilli paste.
- FIERY & SWEET
- FIERY & SWEET
- Fiery & sweet
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Red Chilli (72%), Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Sugar.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Warnings
- Caution
- Tamper evident button pops up when original seal is broken.
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff.
- This does not affect your statutory rights.
- For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|One tablespoon (15g)
|Energy
|315kJ / 76kcal
|47kJ / 11kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|0.7g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|10.9g
|1.6g
|Protein
|3.5g
|0.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution Tamper evident button pops up when original seal is broken.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020