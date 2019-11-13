Dettol Antibacterial Laundry Cleanser Cotton 1.5 L

this is NOT odour free
This is a review for Dettol antibacterial odour free. Please note, it is NOT odour free, it has a really strong awful smell. I'm not sure if this has replaced the sensitive skin product, but I have ordered what I thought was for sensitive skin and this has been received instead. I refuse to use it as it smells so awful. Why do manufacturers say odour free when it's not!
Fresh bath towels and laundry
This is the only product which I found totally eradicated the 'fishy smell' from used summer beach damp bath size towels and extremely 'smelly' summer weather socks on a low wash cycle. It worked on all washing machine temperatures and was used in the 'conditioner' compartment of the washing machine next to normal washing powder in the washing powder compartment before washing the clothes and towels. I think it killed any lurking bacteria on laundry during the recent heatwave 2018 as no 'smell' of the beach remained after washing with this product. I'm also using it to 'winter' wash all the household bedding.