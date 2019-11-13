By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dettol Antibacterial Laundry Cleanser Cotton 1.5 L
£ 4.50
£3.00/litre

Product Description

  • Laundry Cleanser Liquid Fresh Cotton.
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • www.happier-homes.com
  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Odour-free freshness*
  • *on wet clothing left in the washing machine.
  • Laundry Cleanser Liquid Fresh Cotton
  • Dettol Laundry Cleanser is an additive that kills 99.9% of bacteria giving odour-free freshness : 1. Kills 99.9% of bacteria, even below 20ºC so that you can be confident that your laundry is hygienically clean every time, whatever temperature you wash at (proven to work in rinse cycle temperatures as low as 15ºC) 2. Gives odour-free freshness for up to 12 hours. It doesn't just cover up malodour but eliminates odour causing bacteria at source.
  • Kills 99.9% of bacteria
  • 12 hrs
  • For hygienically clean laundry
  • Even at 20º
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Ingredients

Per 100 g Liquid, contains 1.44 g Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Di-C8- 10- Alkyldimethyl, Chlorides and 0.96 g Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Benzyl-C12-18-Alkyldimethyl, Chlorides, Contains < 5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Disinfectant, Perfume, Butyl Phenyl Methyl Propional, Hexyl Cinnamal and Citronellol

Preparation and Usage

  • Ideal for towels, children's clothes, underwear, socks, bedding ...and more
  • How to Use
  • To kill 99.9% bacteria and give odour free freshness:
  • Add 2 capfuls to the fabric softener drawer at your washing machine
  • Soaking: add 1 cap to 2.5L of water at 20ºC for 10 minutes
  • To kill viruses**
  • Soaking: add 1 cap to 2.5L of water and leave to soak for 15 mins
  • **Laboratory tested on influenza H1 N1; RSV; Coronavirus; Herpes Simplex Type 1

Warnings

  • SAFETY INFORMATION
  • DETTOL Laundry Cleanser Liquid Fresh Cotton. Contains Quaternary ammonium compounds, di-C 8-10-alkyldimethyl, chlorides / Quaternary ammonium compounds, benzyl-C12-18-alkyldimethyl chlorides. Causes serious eye damage.
  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed have product container or label at hand.
  • Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to. Continue rinsing immediately call a POISON Center or doctor/physician.
  • DANGER

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

this is NOT odour free

1 stars

This is a review for Dettol antibacterial odour free. Please note, it is NOT odour free, it has a really strong awful smell. I'm not sure if this has replaced the sensitive skin product, but I have ordered what I thought was for sensitive skin and this has been received instead. I refuse to use it as it smells so awful. Why do manufacturers say odour free when it's not!

Fresh bath towels and laundry

5 stars

This is the only product which I found totally eradicated the 'fishy smell' from used summer beach damp bath size towels and extremely 'smelly' summer weather socks on a low wash cycle. It worked on all washing machine temperatures and was used in the 'conditioner' compartment of the washing machine next to normal washing powder in the washing powder compartment before washing the clothes and towels. I think it killed any lurking bacteria on laundry during the recent heatwave 2018 as no 'smell' of the beach remained after washing with this product. I'm also using it to 'winter' wash all the household bedding.

