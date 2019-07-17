By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Louis De Camponac Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

4(47)Write a review
image 1 of Louis De Camponac Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White French Wine
  • Bright zesty white wine with clean, crisp lemon and grapefruit notes and a refreshing green fruit flavour.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The expression of the nose reveals the typicity of both varieties involved in the blend with notes of lemon, citrus and white flower. The mouth is fresh round, well balanced with harmonious flavours and delicate aromas of grapefruit on the finish

Region of Origin

Vin de France

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Les Grands Chais de France Group

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

2 Dry & full-flavoured

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc, Trebbiano

Vinification Details

  • Cold stabilisation during 18 to 24 hours. Juices are fined in order to get rid of all undesirable compounds. Fermentation takes place thanks to selected yeasts at low temperature (14 to 17°c). The wine is then sulphured and kept on its fine lees which are stirred up during approximately 2 months.

History

  • This terroir contributes to favour intense aromas for these grape varieties and very well balanced white wines.

Regional Information

  • The grapes from this blend come from Gascony where both Sauvignon and Ugni Blanc give one of their best expression.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Horizontally in a cool, dark place. This wine can be enjoyed now or carefully stored for up to 2 years from purchase. Once open, drink within 2 days.

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve: Well chilled with tuna nicoise salad, or grilled chicken caesar salad with garlic croutons.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • GCF.
  • At:
  • F-33720 Landiras.

Return to

  • GCF.
  • At:
  • F-33720 Landiras.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

47 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

This is wonderful French white. We have been orde

5 stars

This is wonderful French white. We have been ordering it for years. Local Barkingside store has not stocked it for ages, wonder why. Hence we have to order online. It has a light dry fruity taste. Voila.

Louis is king!

4 stars

Louis de Camponac is an excellent every day sauvignon blanc that provides value for money and punches above its weight. Dry and crisp but needs to be drunk well chilled. This is a wine for casual consumption that slips down easily after a hard day at work. It goes well with regular meals - no need for fine dining. Sharing with friends and family is always a pleasure - although you may need to open another bottle or two! Catch this wine on special offer and then you will have a real bargain.

A change for the worse

2 stars

The 2016 (with the green font) sees a drop in ABV from 11.5 to 10.5 and the taste is IMHO vastly inferior to the 'old' vintage. Gone are the lovely grapefruit tones and instead it reverts to a very ordinary, acidic SB. Snap up the older batch while you can as the difference is very pronounced.

Excellent value

5 stars

Best £5 bottle of wine available - tastes great and good value.

Louis De Camponac Sauvignon Blanc-Ugni Blanc

4 stars

A delightful refreshing light white wine, with enjoyable citrusy flavours. Good as an aperitif or with food. It's an absolute pleasure to drink! would definitely buy again.

Great wine

5 stars

Bought this when on offer and very pleased with value for money. No wine expert, but do appreciate a good glass of SB and this wine certainly fitted the bill.

Louis de Camponac is excellent value

5 stars

This wine was originately £9.99. At £5 per bottle it represents great value for a good French sauvignon blanc. I am not allowed to drink but purchase this wine for members of mŷ family who are very impressed by it.

SlightlyDisappointing

2 stars

This has been a good value every day SB in the past. This last batch seemed slightly below par. Not the fresh flavours I'd expected. Still drinkable but slightly disappointing

Very Pleasant

4 stars

I am definitely a " Francophile " when it comes to Sauvignon Blanc , this is a very good wine at a very reasonable cost. Enjoying a glass as I write this review, will buy again and would recommend but of course everyones taste can differ.

lovely white

5 stars

nicely crisp with no bad manners, sufficient nose and full flavour, lovely finish leaves one wanting more, excellent value!

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Turner Road Reserve Merlot 75Cl

£ 6.25
£6.25/75cl

Isla Negra Sauvignon Blanc Px 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Mountain Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Isla Negra Merlot 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here