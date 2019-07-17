Louis De Camponac Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

This is wonderful French white. We have been orde
This is wonderful French white. We have been ordering it for years. Local Barkingside store has not stocked it for ages, wonder why. Hence we have to order online. It has a light dry fruity taste. Voila.
Louis is king!
Louis de Camponac is an excellent every day sauvignon blanc that provides value for money and punches above its weight. Dry and crisp but needs to be drunk well chilled. This is a wine for casual consumption that slips down easily after a hard day at work. It goes well with regular meals - no need for fine dining. Sharing with friends and family is always a pleasure - although you may need to open another bottle or two! Catch this wine on special offer and then you will have a real bargain.
A change for the worse
The 2016 (with the green font) sees a drop in ABV from 11.5 to 10.5 and the taste is IMHO vastly inferior to the 'old' vintage. Gone are the lovely grapefruit tones and instead it reverts to a very ordinary, acidic SB. Snap up the older batch while you can as the difference is very pronounced.
Excellent value
Best £5 bottle of wine available - tastes great and good value.
Louis De Camponac Sauvignon Blanc-Ugni Blanc
A delightful refreshing light white wine, with enjoyable citrusy flavours. Good as an aperitif or with food. It's an absolute pleasure to drink! would definitely buy again.
Great wine
Bought this when on offer and very pleased with value for money. No wine expert, but do appreciate a good glass of SB and this wine certainly fitted the bill.
Louis de Camponac is excellent value
This wine was originately £9.99. At £5 per bottle it represents great value for a good French sauvignon blanc. I am not allowed to drink but purchase this wine for members of mŷ family who are very impressed by it.
SlightlyDisappointing
This has been a good value every day SB in the past. This last batch seemed slightly below par. Not the fresh flavours I'd expected. Still drinkable but slightly disappointing
Very Pleasant
I am definitely a " Francophile " when it comes to Sauvignon Blanc , this is a very good wine at a very reasonable cost. Enjoying a glass as I write this review, will buy again and would recommend but of course everyones taste can differ.
lovely white
nicely crisp with no bad manners, sufficient nose and full flavour, lovely finish leaves one wanting more, excellent value!