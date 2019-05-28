By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Louis De Camponac Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

4(37)Write a review
image 1 of Louis De Camponac Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon - Red French Wine
  • Rich, ripe blackcurrant red with green pepper freshness, smooth structure and silky texture.
  • Source: Selected Cabernet Sauvignon parcels from across the Oc region in the south of France were picked ripe to give complexity and spice
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Nose : rich, ripe blackcurrant red with green pepper freshness. Palate : smooth structure and silky texture

Region of Origin

Languedoc-Roussillon

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Les Grands Chais de France Group

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

2 Dry & full-flavoured

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested when just ripe, destemmed, crushed and fermented for 6 to 12 days. The fermentation temperature is kept within 32° C. The grapes are gently pressed. The best vintages are selected here to preserve the aromas specific from the variety. Maturing in tanks. Lastly, it is racked, filtered and bottled

History

  • Cabernet Sauvignon originally comes from Bordeaux. For 20 years now, this variety has made itself another home in Languedoc, where it is cultivated with a limited yield.

Regional Information

  • The vineyards of Vin de Pays d'Oc are located in southern France, mainly in Languedoc. They extend from the south of Côtes du Rhône to Carcassonne

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Horizontally in a cool, dark place. This wine can be enjoyed now or carefully stored for up to 2 years from purchase. Once open, drink within 2 days.

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve: Delicious with rich chicken dishes such as Coq au Vin, or slow cooked lamb shanks.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • GCF.
  • At:
  • F-33720 Landiras.

Return to

  • GCF.
  • At:
  • F-33720 Landiras.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

37 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Good taste really great value for money

4 stars

Good taste really great value for money

Excellent for the price

4 stars

Excellent for the price

My favourite red

5 stars

This is one of my favourite wines from the Langudoc region of France ,its no great firework display just a nice easy drinkable wine which goes with steak and burgers and is also good just as a drink in the evening ,l better not praise it too much or there will be none left for me.

A real gem

4 stars

Wonderful flavour.very good value for money.Dont want to praise it too highly as the price may go up!

Very good value

4 stars

This was a firmly structured wine, with enough body without being heavy. Very good as a party wine or even better with food.On offer it is outstanding value, as is its white equivalent. This may not be worthy of five stars, but I do not think any guests would complain!

Excellent Value

4 stars

Excellent value and very good quality. Order will be repeated.

Repeat order

4 stars

It was enjoyed the last time we bought so we ordered some more!

Excellent value

4 stars

This is a well valued wine of good body and flavour, not too spicy and great with most foods and also for every day drinking. `make sure that you open it well before it is drunk as it is much better for the breathing! Also needs to be drunk at about 20 degrees.

Best value £5.00 red wine

5 stars

At £5.00, this Cabernet Sauvignan has to be the best red wine around and at 12.5% it manages to be relatively full-bodied without being overblown. I have drunk my way (with a little help) through hundreds of bottles of the stuff and can thoroughly recommend it. At present - 24/11/2015 it is out of stock. I do hope it returns soon (and remains at £5.00 a bottle).

Great all rounder

5 stars

I regularly buy this wine when on offer. It is smooth for drinking on its own as well as a great accompaniment for red meat and cheese.

1-10 of 37 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Louis De Camponac Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Casillero Del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here