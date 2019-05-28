Louis De Camponac Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

Good taste really great value for money
Excellent for the price
My favourite red
This is one of my favourite wines from the Langudoc region of France ,its no great firework display just a nice easy drinkable wine which goes with steak and burgers and is also good just as a drink in the evening ,l better not praise it too much or there will be none left for me.
A real gem
Wonderful flavour.very good value for money.Dont want to praise it too highly as the price may go up!
Very good value
This was a firmly structured wine, with enough body without being heavy. Very good as a party wine or even better with food.On offer it is outstanding value, as is its white equivalent. This may not be worthy of five stars, but I do not think any guests would complain!
Excellent Value
Excellent value and very good quality. Order will be repeated.
Repeat order
It was enjoyed the last time we bought so we ordered some more!
Excellent value
This is a well valued wine of good body and flavour, not too spicy and great with most foods and also for every day drinking. `make sure that you open it well before it is drunk as it is much better for the breathing! Also needs to be drunk at about 20 degrees.
Best value £5.00 red wine
At £5.00, this Cabernet Sauvignan has to be the best red wine around and at 12.5% it manages to be relatively full-bodied without being overblown. I have drunk my way (with a little help) through hundreds of bottles of the stuff and can thoroughly recommend it. At present - 24/11/2015 it is out of stock. I do hope it returns soon (and remains at £5.00 a bottle).
Great all rounder
I regularly buy this wine when on offer. It is smooth for drinking on its own as well as a great accompaniment for red meat and cheese.