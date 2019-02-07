Louis De Camponac Chardonnay 75Cl

Refreshing, fruity white wine
Louis De Camponac Chardonny white wine, is a great wine to go with fish, chicken and cheese dishes or even perfect on it's own. Slightly sparkling with a great fruity taste. A light and refreshing wine to enjoy anytime of the year and with a screw cap makes things easier, so you then don't have to drink it all right away, like you do with the corked bottled wines.
not like last time
Have purchased this wine before but latest delivery was awful , tasted sour and undrinkable ,tried second bottle and tipped it down the sink along with remainder , wont be buyiong this again - disappointing as Tesco wine usualy pretty good, different label i suspect different supplier.
Bad Experience
We buy lots of wine from Tesco's and bought a few bottles of this, 3 corked, but so badly we struggled to get the corks out, 2 were just bad and the 3rd we gave up on as cork just broke up, so very sad as cant actually comment on the wine. Unfortunately lost money as hubby didnt get around to taking it back!
Nice wine
But 2 of the 6 bottles had a fault in the twist cap and l cannot open them.
This wine isn't what I expected
When I opened the first bottle of Cuvee Prestige the cork came out very easily. The wine tasted 'corked' and I was a little disappointed. The second bottle was much better but still not what I expected. I don't think I will purchase this wine again.
a great buy
we ordered the wine which was on special offer and found it to be very drinkable. so we recommend it for general enjoyment.
GOOD VALUE
Smooth light and very drinkable if well chilled. I wouldn't pay the full pice but always on the lookout for the 50% off deal
Pleasant Wine
A very nice wine that can be enjoyed with one's evening meal............
This wine is lovely
I really did enjoy this wine.You can drink this wine as apperitive or with food.Its really nice taste.
Louis de Camponac Chardonnay
Good butter and plenty of zing, which I really liked. Nicely oaked but not overdone. Great first impression. This scored a 7 on my 1-10 scale and so I recommend it.