Louis De Camponac Chardonnay 75Cl

3.5(18)Write a review
image 1 of Louis De Camponac Chardonnay 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White French Wine
  • This white wine has a clear and bright yellow hue with aromas of white fruits. The palate is bursting with flavour and fruity. To enjoy as an aperitif or with cheese.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Aromas of white fruits. The palate is bursting with flavour and fruity

Region of Origin

Vin de France

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Les Grands Chais de France Landiras

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested when just ripe. They are rapidly pressed. The must is racked at a low temperature for about 12 hours with SO2 and seeded with yeast. Fermented at a low temperature (17 - 19° C). Alcoholic fermentation : 1 week. The wine is fined and stored Under inert gas at a low temperature.

Regional Information

  • The largest vineyard of the world stands on a large terroir diversity : clay and limestone, schists and stones.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Les Grands Chais De France,
  • At 33720 Landiras,
  • France.

Return to

  • Les Grands Chais De France,
  • At 33720 Landiras,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

18 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Refreshing, fruity white wine

5 stars

Louis De Camponac Chardonny white wine, is a great wine to go with fish, chicken and cheese dishes or even perfect on it's own. Slightly sparkling with a great fruity taste. A light and refreshing wine to enjoy anytime of the year and with a screw cap makes things easier, so you then don't have to drink it all right away, like you do with the corked bottled wines.

not like last time

1 stars

Have purchased this wine before but latest delivery was awful , tasted sour and undrinkable ,tried second bottle and tipped it down the sink along with remainder , wont be buyiong this again - disappointing as Tesco wine usualy pretty good, different label i suspect different supplier.

Bad Experience

1 stars

We buy lots of wine from Tesco's and bought a few bottles of this, 3 corked, but so badly we struggled to get the corks out, 2 were just bad and the 3rd we gave up on as cork just broke up, so very sad as cant actually comment on the wine. Unfortunately lost money as hubby didnt get around to taking it back!

Nice wine

4 stars

But 2 of the 6 bottles had a fault in the twist cap and l cannot open them.

This wine isn't what I expected

3 stars

When I opened the first bottle of Cuvee Prestige the cork came out very easily. The wine tasted 'corked' and I was a little disappointed. The second bottle was much better but still not what I expected. I don't think I will purchase this wine again.

a great buy

4 stars

we ordered the wine which was on special offer and found it to be very drinkable. so we recommend it for general enjoyment.

GOOD VALUE

4 stars

Smooth light and very drinkable if well chilled. I wouldn't pay the full pice but always on the lookout for the 50% off deal

Pleasant Wine

4 stars

A very nice wine that can be enjoyed with one's evening meal............

This wine is lovely

4 stars

I really did enjoy this wine.You can drink this wine as apperitive or with food.Its really nice taste.

Louis de Camponac Chardonnay

4 stars

Good butter and plenty of zing, which I really liked. Nicely oaked but not overdone. Great first impression. This scored a 7 on my 1-10 scale and so I recommend it.

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

