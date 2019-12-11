By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vimto No Added Sugar Squash 2L

£ 3.70
£0.19/100ml

Product Description

  • Concentrated low calorie mixed fruit juice drink made with the delicious secret Vimto flavour and sweeteners.
  • With added vitamin C
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 2000ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Mixed Fruit Juices from Concentrate 10% (Grape, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Vimto Flavouring (including Natural Extracts of Fruits, Herbs, Barley Malt and Spices), Colouring Food (Concentrates of Carrot, Hibiscus), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Vitamin C, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

Store cool and out of sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dilute 1 part Vimto with 4 parts water.
  • Add extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 40 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Vimto Soft Drinks,
  • Warrington,
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • vimto.co.uk

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml diluted product
Energy 8kJ/2kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 0g
of which sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g
Vitamin C 5.5mg (6.9% RI*)
*Reference Intake-

