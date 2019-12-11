Vimto No Added Sugar Squash 1 Litre

So refreshing, not sweet aftertaste.
I love this hot on a cold day as well in the summe
I love this hot on a cold day as well in the summer,love the low sugar taste fantastic
Water, Mixed Fruit Juices from Concentrate 10% (Grape, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Vimto Flavouring (including Natural Extracts of Fruits, Herbs, Barley Malt and Spices), Colouring Food (Concentrates of Carrot, Hibiscus), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Vitamin C, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate)
Store cool and out of sunlight.For Best Before End see base of label of bottle.
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml diluted product
|Energy
|8kJ/2kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|Vitamin C
|5.5mg (6.9%RI*)
|*Reference Intake
|-
