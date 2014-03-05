Echinaforce Echinacea Tablets 42'S
Product Description
- Echinaforce Echinacea tablets
- Echinaforce is a traditional herbal remedy used to relieve the symptoms of:
- Cold
- Flu
- Upper respiratory tract infections
- Echinaforce helps maintain the body's resistance by supporting the immune system.
- Symptomatic relief of cold & flu
- Extract of fresh Echinacea purpurea
Information
Ingredients
1 tablet contains 380 mg of extract (as dry extract) from fresh Echinacea purpurea herb and 20 mg of extract (as dry extract) from fresh Echinacea purpurea root, Extraction Solvent: Ethanol 65% v/v, See patient information leaflet for further information
Allergy Information
- This product contains lactose
Storage
Store below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use:
- Adults, elderly and children over 12 years: Take 2 tablets two to three times daily.
Warnings
- Start taking this product at the first signs of a cold. Not for use in children under 12.
- For oral use only. Read leaflet before use.
- Do not use if you are allergic to Echinacea, other members of the daisy (Asteraceae/Compositae) family or any of the other ingredients or if you are pregnant or breast-feeding. If symptoms worsen or persist after 10 days, consult your doctor.
- Keep out of the reach and sight of children.
Name and address
- Bioforce AG,
- CH-9325 Roggwil,
- Switzerland.
- MA Holder:
- Bioforce (UK) Ltd,
- Irvine,
- Bioforce (UK) Ltd,
- Irvine,
- Ayrshire,
- UK,
- KA11 5DD.
- Telephone: 01294 277344
- enquiries@avogel.co.uk
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
42 x Tablets
Safety information
