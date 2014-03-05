By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Echinaforce Echinacea Tablets 42'S

No ratings yetWrite a review
Echinaforce Echinacea Tablets 42'S
£ 4.50
£0.11/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Echinaforce Echinacea tablets
  • Echinaforce is a traditional herbal remedy used to relieve the symptoms of:
  • Cold
  • Flu
  • Upper respiratory tract infections
  • Echinaforce helps maintain the body's resistance by supporting the immune system.
  • Symptomatic relief of cold & flu
  • Extract of fresh Echinacea purpurea

Information

Ingredients

1 tablet contains 380 mg of extract (as dry extract) from fresh Echinacea purpurea herb and 20 mg of extract (as dry extract) from fresh Echinacea purpurea root, Extraction Solvent: Ethanol 65% v/v, See patient information leaflet for further information

Allergy Information

  • This product contains lactose

Storage

Store below 25°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use:
  • Adults, elderly and children over 12 years: Take 2 tablets two to three times daily.

Warnings

  • Start taking this product at the first signs of a cold. Not for use in children under 12.
  • For oral use only. Read leaflet before use.
  • Do not use if you are allergic to Echinacea, other members of the daisy (Asteraceae/Compositae) family or any of the other ingredients or if you are pregnant or breast-feeding. If symptoms worsen or persist after 10 days, consult your doctor.
  • Keep out of the reach and sight of children.

Name and address

  • Bioforce AG,
  • CH-9325 Roggwil,
  • Switzerland.
  • MA Holder:
  • Bioforce (UK) Ltd,
  • Irvine,

Return to

  • Bioforce (UK) Ltd,
  • Irvine,
  • Ayrshire,
  • UK,
  • KA11 5DD.
  • Telephone: 01294 277344
  • enquiries@avogel.co.uk

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

42 x Tablets

Safety information

View more safety information

Start taking this product at the first signs of a cold. Not for use in children under 12. For oral use only. Read leaflet before use. Do not use if you are allergic to Echinacea, other members of the daisy (Asteraceae/Compositae) family or any of the other ingredients or if you are pregnant or breast-feeding. If symptoms worsen or persist after 10 days, consult your doctor. Keep out of the reach and sight of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Echinaforce Echinacea Drops 15Ml

£ 4.50
£30.00/100ml

Offer

Tesco Max Echinacea Cold & Flu Relief Tablets 30

£ 3.50
£0.12/each

Offer

Bassetts 7-11 Multi Vitamin Raspberry

£ 4.50
£0.15/each

Offer

Tesco High Strength Vitamin D 90S

£ 3.50
£0.04/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here