Echinaforce Echinacea Drops 15Ml
£ 4.50
£30.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Echinaforce Echinacea drops
  • Echinaforce is a traditional herbal remedy used to relieve the symptoms of:
  • Cold
  • Flu
  • Upper respiratory tract infections
  • Echinaforce helps maintain the body's resistance by supporting the immune system.
  • Symptomatic relief of cold & flu
  • Extract of fresh echinacea purpurea
  • Pack size: 15ML

Information

Ingredients

1 ml of oral liquid contains 860 mg of tincture from fresh Echinacea purpurea herb and 45 mg of tincture from fresh Echinacea purpurea root, Extraction solvent: ethanol 65% v/v, 1 ml of Echinaforce drops is equivalent to 25 oral drops

Storage

Store below 25ºC.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use:
  • Adults, elderly and children over 12 years: Take 15 drops (0.6 ml) in a little water two to three times daily.
  • Start taking this product at the first signs of a cold.
  • Not for use in children under 12.
  • For oral use only. Read leaflet before use.

Warnings

  • Do not use if you are allergic to Echinacea, other members of the daisy (Asteraceae / Compositae) family or any of the other ingredients or if you are pregnant or breast-feeding.
  • If symptoms worsen or persist after 10 days, consult your doctor.
  • Keep out of the reach and sight of children.
  • This product contains ethanol. Harmful for people suffering from alcoholism. See leaflet for further information.

Name and address

  • MA Holder:
  • Bioforce (UK) Ltd,
  • Irvine,
  • Ayrshire,
  • UK,
  • KA11 5DD.

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

15ml ℮

Safety information

Do not use if you are allergic to Echinacea, other members of the daisy (Asteraceae / Compositae) family or any of the other ingredients or if you are pregnant or breast-feeding. If symptoms worsen or persist after 10 days, consult your doctor. Keep out of the reach and sight of children. This product contains ethanol. Harmful for people suffering from alcoholism. See leaflet for further information.

