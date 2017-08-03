Joop Homme Eau De Toilette 125Ml Spray

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I would rather smell of sweat!!!!! A Tesco Customer6UK October 2017 1 star is 1 star too many!!!!!! Can you smell the stench? Blimey! what a stinker! avoid at all costs!!!!! Report

Cabinet standard! A JOOP Customer 3rd August 2017 I think this fragrance is good all around. The bottle is very attractive with its bright pink colour making a nice addition to any mens fragerence collection. The scent is very fresh, fruity and distinctive with many of my relatives/friends complementing how nice it is. I think this would be good for a younger man like myself or an older gentleman. As the title says cabinet standard and good for every occasion!

A hit with the missus A JOOP Customer 3rd August 2017 I was very impressed by the packaging when the perfume arrived. It had bright colours, a very inviting look, and the bottle was easy to hold, store in my bathroom cabinet and carry around in my gym bag when needed. The cap also stays on securly unlike other perfumes which have lose caps. The smell was very sweet and fruity. I would describe it as a deep scent. But not overpowering. It was a hit with my wife, as she's previously complained about other strong perfumes I have used. The perfume did not stain my clothing, and lasted for a few hours on my skin and clothign after spraying. My only criticism was that it did not last until the end of the day.

A very strong sweet type not for all A JOOP Customer 3rd August 2017 I had high hopes for trying joop homme when my bottle arrived and I opened it up it stood out bright coloured and loud the spray itself being bright pink not the ideal start for myself but not one to judge a book, I inspected the bottle and whilst being slightly feminine in look and shape the bottle is simple but effective but then again looks aren't everything maybe the smell and scent of the spray will make up for looks. So opening up the bottle and giving it a spray and wow one spray in my opinion would be all that is needed, the scent is sweet, floral slightly bubble gum style and very strong even just the one spray you can tell immediately it has been used, the scent seemed to last a very long time too, the scent Never seemed to fade even after a few hours which is what is expected of a good fragrance so points in that respect but personally for me it's not my style of fragrance it's far to sweet for my liking but upon wearing it my partner commented on it and her father also and her father having previously having owned joop immediately reminisced and told me he used to wear it and loved the fragrance so while joop may not be for everyone there are definitely people who love the smell and product so a great gift for those who do enjoy it. On another note I noticed the fragrance being a strong pink colour would stain my white shirts or lighter tops if I applied whilst wearing a top so I would suggest applying the fragrance before putting your top/shirt on. Whilst this product isn't for me I can see the appeal for others and those who do like it I would suggest trying the scent before purchasing but overall a satisfactory result for me just not being my style of fragrance.

Aromatic, long lasting! A JOOP Customer 3rd August 2017 Love the scent, quite strong but not over powerful. It has a very long lasting effect which is fantastic as I go through other brands which don't last as long. Well packaged and this would make a great gift.

JOOP! Homme A JOOP Customer 3rd August 2017 Not my usual smell, but I was pleasantly surprised, a very light & floral scent initially a strong aroma but after a minute or so broke into a more inviting scent. A little goes a long way with joop homme 1 or 2 sprays lasts all day. Will definitely be staying in the collection moving forward!!

Joop homme A JOOP Customer 3rd August 2017 Writing an un biased review for this is going to be hard as this has long been a favourite fragrance of mine. But for what it's worth I'll definitely give this a good go! Not only is this scent sweet and aromatic but it also carries a strong sense of masculinity. It's a perfect fragrance for a night out in town or just as a daily scent! Easy on the nose and pleasing to smell! But, go carefully it is very strong an easy to over spray! The scent lasts all day and smells just as fresh as when it was first sprayed on! THANKYOU joop!!!!

Decent but not great A JOOP Customer 3rd August 2017 I usually use masculine scents such as Brut and Paco Rabanne and so was a bit uneasy at first with the idea of using a pink bottle of eau de toilette. The packaging and branding therefore did not agree with me, which unfortunately seems to be a key reason for perfume and aftershave purchases in the market and not for their actual quality of scent. I first used it on a first date, and the lady made a reference to the smell and given we are now on our fifth date I'll take as a plus sign! The smell itself is relatively sweet- personally it doesn't really do it for me as it reminds me of my late grandmother's perfume, but I can see the attraction for others. Like all eau de toilettes, the scent does not last very long. This morning I sprayed 3 or 4 times and two hours later now the scent has largely faded. I won't hold this against this particular product however as it seems to be common across all modern male toilet waters. In conclusion, I imagine this product will add to a man's arsenal of aftershaves, but I don't believe I would ever have it as my main go-to bottle.

Joop top quality A JOOP Customer 3rd August 2017 This bottle of joop is one of the best smelling of the joop collection. Would recommend this to anyone