Tesco 9 Chocolate Chunk Brownie Bites

Bring back Thorntons brownies
Tesco stopped selling the beautifully squidgy Thornton Brownie bites so I purchased their own version. I don't think I've ever had a drier more tasteless bit of cake, no resemblence to a brownie. I ate one and threw the rest away, horrible.
So wrong
I can't quite put my finger on what is so wrong with these brownies. They're soft, but somehow still dry, the flavour is just sweet not really chocolate, and the little chunks of "dark chocolate" on top have the texture of coal and no flavour. Will stick to a well known chocolate shops brownie bites in future.