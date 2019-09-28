By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 9 Chocolate Chunk Brownie Bites

1(2)Write a review
Tesco 9 Chocolate Chunk Brownie Bites
£ 1.00
£0.11/each
One bite
  • Energy215kJ 51kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1795kJ / 428kcal

Product Description

  • 9 Chocolate brownie bites with dark chocolate chunks.
  • Dark chocolate chunks. Soft baked with dark chocolate chunks for a rich, gooey brownie.
  Dark chocolate chunks. Soft baked with dark chocolate chunks for a rich, gooey brownie.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chunks (20%)(Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butteroil (Milk), Butter (Milk), Golden Syrup, Humectant (Glycerine), Cocoa Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bite (12g)
Energy1795kJ / 428kcal215kJ / 51kcal
Fat18.8g2.3g
Saturates11.3g1.4g
Carbohydrate57.9g6.9g
Sugars43.9g5.3g
Fibre2.7g<0.5g
Protein5.5g0.7g
Salt0.18g0.02g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Bring back Thorntons brownies

1 stars

Tesco stopped selling the beautifully squidgy Thornton Brownie bites so I purchased their own version. I don't think I've ever had a drier more tasteless bit of cake, no resemblence to a brownie. I ate one and threw the rest away, horrible.

So wrong

1 stars

I can't quite put my finger on what is so wrong with these brownies. They're soft, but somehow still dry, the flavour is just sweet not really chocolate, and the little chunks of "dark chocolate" on top have the texture of coal and no flavour. Will stick to a well known chocolate shops brownie bites in future.

