Mlekovita Kefir Yogurt Style Drink 1Ltr
Product Description

  • Natural Kefir
  • We work in accordance with certified systems: FSSC 22000, ISO 9001, ISO 14001
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Milk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Starter Culture, Kefir Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated between 2°C to 8°C.Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'Use by' date. Use by date & Batch number: See top of pack.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Due to natural live bacteria and yeast fermentation some blown packaging will occur. To preserve natural flavour and avoid additional fermentation keep refrigerated below 8°C.

Name and address

  • SM Mlekovita,
  • ul. Ludowa 122,
  • 18-200 Wysokie Mazowieckie.

Return to

  • SM Mlekovita,
  • ul. Ludowa 122,
  • 18-200 Wysokie Mazowieckie.

Net Contents

1kg

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper portion 250 g
Energy value213 kJ/534 kJ/
-51 kcal127 kcal
Fat 2.0 g5.0 g
of which saturates 1.2 g3.3 g
Carbohydrate4.8 g12.0 g
of which sugars 4.8 g12.0 g
Protein 3.4 g8.5 g
Salt 0.10 g0.30 g
The salt content is solely due to the presence of naturally occurring sodium--
This pack contains 4 servings--

Safety information

Warning: Due to natural live bacteria and yeast fermentation some blown packaging will occur. To preserve natural flavour and avoid additional fermentation keep refrigerated below 8°C.

8 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Horrible

1 stars

Really sour not an alternative to yop.

I really do LOVE Kefir Milk.

5 stars

I heard about Kefir Milk on a T.V. programme. It is said to be good for your health. I drink a small glass with my Breakfast. It is delicious. Anyone looking for it, it is in the Polish section.

Wonderful stuff

5 stars

This is wonderful stuff ... and frequently it's not available (in so-called 'smaller stores') and I miss it when I can't get hold of it! It has a particularly 'fresh' taste, not everyone likes it, but it's one of my favourite products stocked by Tesco.

Kefir is not yoghurt!

5 stars

Kefir is a probiotic which provides protein and mineral nutrition as well as nourishment to the body’s Intestinal health. Unlike what Tesco call it, it is not yoghurt, being produced in a different way and using different probiotic strains.

Far away the best value kefir

5 stars

I discovered kefir more than a year ago. Most shops sell small quantity bottles for silly prices. I knew I needed a glassful a day and good old Tesco comes up trumps with a delightful tasting kefir.It is Polish and I trust it because fermented milk products are big in eastern europe. I take a glass a day on rising, and strongly recommend the positive effect on my digestion.

Great taste and quality.

5 stars

Fantastic quality, taste and price. With more expensive kefir you just pay for the name and the novelty value. They should not cost more than milk.

Healthy and great value.

5 stars

I wasn't expecting to like it but having seen a TV health programme recommending Kefir yoghurt it seemed worth trying. I was very pleasantly surprised to find that the Mlekovita Kefir yoghurt is very nice, has no added sugar and is extremely good value. It's significantly better value than the tiny pro-biotic yoghurt drinks and probably just as good for one's digestion.

Delicious and healthy

5 stars

Delicious and proven to increase good gut bacteria. We drink this for breakfast every morning and it's addictive! Highly recommended.

