Mlekovita Kefir Yogurt Style Drink 1Ltr

Horrible
Really sour not an alternative to yop.
I really do LOVE Kefir Milk.
I heard about Kefir Milk on a T.V. programme. It is said to be good for your health. I drink a small glass with my Breakfast. It is delicious. Anyone looking for it, it is in the Polish section.
Wonderful stuff
This is wonderful stuff ... and frequently it's not available (in so-called 'smaller stores') and I miss it when I can't get hold of it! It has a particularly 'fresh' taste, not everyone likes it, but it's one of my favourite products stocked by Tesco.
Kefir is not yoghurt!
Kefir is a probiotic which provides protein and mineral nutrition as well as nourishment to the body’s Intestinal health. Unlike what Tesco call it, it is not yoghurt, being produced in a different way and using different probiotic strains.
Far away the best value kefir
I discovered kefir more than a year ago. Most shops sell small quantity bottles for silly prices. I knew I needed a glassful a day and good old Tesco comes up trumps with a delightful tasting kefir.It is Polish and I trust it because fermented milk products are big in eastern europe. I take a glass a day on rising, and strongly recommend the positive effect on my digestion.
Great taste and quality.
Fantastic quality, taste and price. With more expensive kefir you just pay for the name and the novelty value. They should not cost more than milk.
Healthy and great value.
I wasn't expecting to like it but having seen a TV health programme recommending Kefir yoghurt it seemed worth trying. I was very pleasantly surprised to find that the Mlekovita Kefir yoghurt is very nice, has no added sugar and is extremely good value. It's significantly better value than the tiny pro-biotic yoghurt drinks and probably just as good for one's digestion.
Delicious and healthy
Delicious and proven to increase good gut bacteria. We drink this for breakfast every morning and it's addictive! Highly recommended.