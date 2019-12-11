Vimto Soft Drinks 1Ltr
Offer
Product Description
- Concentrated mixed fruit juice drink made with the delicious secret Vimto flavour, sugar and sweeteners.
- This bottle contains 20 servings.
- With added vitamin C
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1000ml
- With added vitamin C
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Mixed Fruit Juices from Concentrate 10% (Grape, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Acid (Citric Acid), Vimto Flavouring (including Natural Extracts of Fruits, Herbs, Barley Malt and Spices), Colouring Food (Concentrates of Carrot, Hibiscus), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate), Vitamin C, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Storage
Store cool and out of sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Dilute 1 part Vimto with 4 parts water.
- Add extra water for toddlers.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Vimto Soft Drinks,
- Warrington,
- WA12 0HH,
- UK.
Return to
- Vimto Soft Drinks,
- Warrington,
- WA12 0HH,
- UK.
- vimto.co.uk
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml diluted product
|Energy
|80kJ/19kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|of which sugars
|4.7g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.03g
|Vitamin C
|5.5mg (6.9%RI*)
|*Reference Intake
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019