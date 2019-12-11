By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vimto Soft Drinks 1Ltr

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 1.00
£0.10/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Concentrated mixed fruit juice drink made with the delicious secret Vimto flavour, sugar and sweeteners.
  • This bottle contains 20 servings.
  • With added vitamin C
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1000ml
  • With added vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Mixed Fruit Juices from Concentrate 10% (Grape, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Acid (Citric Acid), Vimto Flavouring (including Natural Extracts of Fruits, Herbs, Barley Malt and Spices), Colouring Food (Concentrates of Carrot, Hibiscus), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate), Vitamin C, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

Store cool and out of sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dilute 1 part Vimto with 4 parts water.
  • Add extra water for toddlers.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Vimto Soft Drinks,
  • Warrington,
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Vimto Soft Drinks,
  • Warrington,
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.
  • vimto.co.uk

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml diluted product
Energy 80kJ/19kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 4.7g
of which sugars 4.7g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.03g
Vitamin C 5.5mg (6.9%RI*)
*Reference Intake-

