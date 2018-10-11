By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Milk Chocolate Chunks 100G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Milk Chocolate Chunks 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
¼ of a pack (25g)
  • Energy587kJ 141kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.5g
    12%
  • Saturates5.1g
    26%
  • Sugars14.2g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2349kJ / 563kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate chunks.
  • MADE FOR BAKING Add richness to your cakes, muffins or cookies
  • MADE FOR BAKING Add richness to your cakes, muffins or cookies
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (25g)
Energy2349kJ / 563kcal587kJ / 141kcal
Fat34.2g8.5g
Saturates20.5g5.1g
Carbohydrate58.0g14.5g
Sugars56.7g14.2g
Fibre0.8g0.2g
Protein5.4g1.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

dont melt away when cooked

5 stars

wonderful in chocolate brownies

Helpful little swaps

Dr.Oetker Extra Dark Chunks 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Cadbury Dark Milk 85G

£ 1.00
£1.18/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here