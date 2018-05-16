Morliny Hot Dog Family Pack 550G

Product Description
- Cooked and smoked pork and chicken hot dogs.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Great hot or cold
- Pack size: 550g
Information
Ingredients
Pork 39%, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Water, Pork Fat, Modified Maize Starch, Pork Connective Tissue, Salt, Glucose, Soya Protein, Glucose Syrup, Stabilisers (E 450, E 451, E 452), Flavour Enhancer: E 621, Spices (including Celery), Rapeseed and Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Antioxidants: E 300, E301, E 315, Flavourings, Spice Extracts, Yeast Extract, Preservative: E250
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk (including Lactose) and Mustard
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Use within 2 days of opening.Do not exceed Use By Date.
Cooking Instructions
Boil
Instructions: Remove all packaging including the plastic casing on each individual hot dog before eating or re-heating.
Place 4 hot dogs in a saucepan of boiling water. Bring back to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 3 minutes 30 seconds. Drain and serve. Ensure the hot dogs are piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in Poland
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to eat. Best served hot. Remove plastic casing before eating.
Name and address
- Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
- Norwich,
- NR1 3PA.
Net Contents
550g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy
|1155 kJ / 279 kcal
|Fat
|24 g
|of which saturates
|7,9 g
|Carbohydrates
|2,7 g
|of which sugars
|0,3 g
|Protein
|13 g
|Salt
|2,3 g
