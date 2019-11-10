Tesco Dark Chocolate Chips 100G

Great for baking
Finally, dark chocolate with milk. One brand that isn't afraid of this vegan non sence.
Shouldn't have milk in it
I buy dark chocolate because of kids allergies. This has milk in it
No Milk
There is no reason for these dark chocolate chips to have milk in. Other grocery stores make them without whey powder and they taste exactly the same. If I wanted something with milk in, I would eat milk chocolate chips. I'd recommend going to a different store to get your chocolate.
Returned.
I returned this item as I thought I was getting biscuits. Silly me. I never received a credit
Delicious chocolate bites ideal for putting in cakes, muffins or on top of ice cream and puddings!
Delicious and good value.