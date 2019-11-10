By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Dark Chocolate Chips 100G

2.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Dark Chocolate Chips 100G
£ 0.80
£0.80/100g
¼ of a pack (25g)
  • Energy559kJ 134kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars11.9g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2236kJ / 536kcal

Product Description

  • Dark Chocolate Chips.
  • For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications
  • MADE FOR BAKING Add extra richness to your cakes, muffins or cookies
  • MADE FOR BAKING Add extra richness to your cakes, muffins or cookies
  • Made for baking
  • Add extra richness to your cakes, muffins or cookies
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

 

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try
  • Sprinkle on ice cream, dessert or cake.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (25g)
Energy2236kJ / 536kcal559kJ / 134kcal
Fat32.2g8.0g
Saturates19.5g4.9g
Carbohydrate51.3g12.8g
Sugars47.4g11.9g
Fibre7.3g1.8g
Protein6.7g1.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for baking

5 stars

Finally, dark chocolate with milk. One brand that isn't afraid of this vegan non sence.

Shouldn't have milk in it

1 stars

I buy dark chocolate because of kids allergies. This has milk in it

No Milk

1 stars

There is no reason for these dark chocolate chips to have milk in. Other grocery stores make them without whey powder and they taste exactly the same. If I wanted something with milk in, I would eat milk chocolate chips. I'd recommend going to a different store to get your chocolate.

Returned.

1 stars

I returned this item as I thought I was getting biscuits. Silly me. I never received a credit

Delicious chocolate bites ideal for putting in cakes, muffins or on top of ice cream and puddings!

5 stars

Delicious and good value.

Usually bought next

Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Tesco Milk Chocolate Chips 100G

£ 0.80
£0.80/100g

Tesco White Chocolate Chips 100G

£ 0.80
£0.80/100g

Silver Spoon Caster Sugar 1Kg

£ 1.60
£1.60/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here