Tesco White Chocolate Chips 100G

Great for making chocolate chip cookies
I buy this product regularly - very pleased with it.
Better than the best
A must to have for baking.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2428kJ / 582kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
4 Servings
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled
100g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (25g)
|Energy
|2428kJ / 582kcal
|607kJ / 146kcal
|Fat
|36.8g
|9.2g
|Saturates
|22.0g
|5.5g
|Carbohydrate
|58.1g
|14.5g
|Sugars
|58.1g
|14.5g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Protein
|4.6g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019