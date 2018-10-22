By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco White Chocolate Chips 100G

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco White Chocolate Chips 100G
£ 0.80
£0.80/100g
¼ of a pack
  • Energy607kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates5.5g
    28%
  • Sugars14.5g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2428kJ / 582kcal

Product Description

  • White Chocolate Chips.
  • MADE FOR BAKING Add sweetness to your cakes, muffins or cookies
  • MADE FOR BAKING Add sweetness to your cakes, muffins or cookies
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (25g)
Energy2428kJ / 582kcal607kJ / 146kcal
Fat36.8g9.2g
Saturates22.0g5.5g
Carbohydrate58.1g14.5g
Sugars58.1g14.5g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein4.6g1.2g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for making chocolate chip cookies

4 stars

I buy this product regularly - very pleased with it.

Better than the best

5 stars

A must to have for baking.

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Dark Chocolate Chips 100G

£ 0.80
£0.80/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here