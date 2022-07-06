We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Crabbies Raspberry 500ml

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Alcoholic Ginger Beer Scottish Raspberry Visit CrabbiesGingerBeer.com or @CrabbiesUK on Instagram or Facebook to find out more.
Made with real Scottish raspberries and purely natural flavours including real harvested Asian ginger roots. Crabbie's Raspberry Alcoholic Ginger Beer is a refreshing take on the Original Ginger Beer. It combines the fruity goodness of ripe raspberries with the exotically deep top-secret stepped ginger recipe at the heart of Crabbie's for a deliciously distinct, raspberry ginger delight. The luscious sweet tones of the fruit cut through the fiery bite of the ginger. Crabbie's Raspberry Alcoholic Ginger Beer is best served cold, poured over ice and garnished with fresh raspberries.Gluten free.Made with real Scottish raspberries and purely natural flavours including real harvested Asian ginger roots.Crabbie's Raspberry Alcoholic Ginger Beer is a refreshing take on the Original Ginger Beer.
In the 1800s, the Scottish pioneer John Crabbie created unconventional drinks by combining exotic spices from the Far East, with the finest steeped ginger. Today, Crabbie's Alcoholic Ginger Beer comes in a wide variety of flavours but still retains the same pioneering and adventurous spirit of its founder. It's that spirit that makes Crabbie's drinks genuinely surprising and unique.
A refreshing take on the Original Ginger BeerMade with real Scottish raspberries
Pack size: 500ML

Allergy Information

Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Lower age limit

18 Years

