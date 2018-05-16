Care Virasoothe Chicken Pox Relief Spray Gel 60Ml

Product Description
- ViraSoothe Chickenpox Relief Cooling Spray Gel
- Chickenpox relief cooling spray gel
- What is Care Virasoothe used for?
- Helps relieve the irritating symptoms of chickenpox.
- How does Care Virasoothe work?
- The red spots and blisters associated with chickenpox can often become itchy, inflamed and infected with bacteria. Scratching these areas can spread any infection and can lead to scarring.
- Care Virasoothe provides cooling and soothing relief to the affected areas, reducing the urge to scratch. It contains Osmo Care, a unique patented technology that has been clinically proven to relieve the irritating symptoms of chickenpox by cooling the skin and thereby relieving itching. By protecting the skin's environment it allows the skin to heal naturally which can help reduce long-term scarring.
- Easy to use spray format
- Cools & helps relieve itching
- Supports natural healing
- Helps reduce scarring
- From 6 months
- Osmo Care technology
- Clinically proven
- Pack size: 60ML
Information
Ingredients
Glycerin, PEG-8, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Polyacrylate, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide and Purified Water
Storage
Store below 25°C in the original carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Please read the enclosed information leaflet carefully before use.
- How to use: Children over 6 months:
- Wash and dry your hands before and after use. Unlock the trigger by twisting the plastic lock. Holding the bottle approximately 10cm from the skin, spray the gel onto the skin. If required, gently rub the gel into the affected area with a light massaging action. Apply two to three times a day or whenever relief is needed. Be careful not to spray into the eyes or directly onto the face and do not breathe the spray. Application to the face can be best achieved by applying via your hand and gently rubbing-in in the normal way. For external use only.
- Adults, the elderly and children under 6 months:
- Should only be treated under medical supervision.
- Talk to your doctor or pharmacist if:
- You are sensitive to any of the ingredients in Care Virasoothe.
Warnings
- Keep out of the reach and sight of children.
Name and address
- Thornton & Ross Ltd.,
- Linthwaite,
- Huddersfield,
- HD7 5QH,
- UK.
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
60ml ℮
Safety information
