Mugshot Bbq Beef 56G

Delicious!
Delicious and ideal for a quick, filling snack! :)
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 358kJ / 85kcal
Dried Noodles [Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg White, Salt], Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Brown Sugar, Natural Flavourings (contain Wheat, Barley, Soya, Celery), Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Smoked Ground Paprika, Red Pepper, Sweetcorn, Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Chilli Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Barley Malt Vinegar Extract Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fortified Wheatflour [Wheatflour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)
Store in a cool, dry place.
Made in the UK
56g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per Sachet
|Energy
|358kJ / 85kcal
|917kJ / 216kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|1.0g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|17.2g
|44.0g
|of which sugars
|2.1g
|5.5g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|3.2g
|Protein
|2.4g
|6.1g
|Salt
|0.57g
|1.45g
|Once boiling water has been added to the contents of this sachet it weighs 256g (approx.)
|-
|-
|This represents one serving
|-
|-
|All values below relate to the product when made up with water (i.e. per 100g is a portion of the 256g serving)
|-
|-
