Tesco Pet Stain & Odour Remover 500Ml

Rubbish not as good as others, had the opposite effect to what is was designed for
Fantastic for stubborn mud stains
I got this in a last desperate attempt to remove some stubborn mud stains from the carpet and sofa. Well, it worked when nothing else did -- not even Rug Doctor or Vanish Gold could shift them. Easy to use, good value for money, and it smells nice and fresh, too. This will definitely become a staple in my cleaning product arsenal in future.