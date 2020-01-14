By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pet Stain & Odour Remover 500Ml

2.5(2)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.30/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Pet Care Stain and Odour Removal Spray
  • For an ingredients datasheet visit www.dpi.uk.net
  • Tesco Pet Stain & odour removal spray Odour neutralising Developed with Per Experts Suitable for & Carpets and soft furnishings Antibacterial action; FL629/3
  • For use on soft furnishings and carpets. If swallowed get medical advice/attention immediately and show this container and label. Wash hands and dry hands after use. *Not for use directly on animals -Antibacterial -Superior odour control - Odour Neutralising Fragrance.
  • Odour neutralising
  • Developed with pet experts
  • Suitable for carpets and soft furnishings
  • Antibacterial action
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Tesco Stain and Odour Remover Spray contains amongst other ingrediants: Less than 5% Non-ionic Surfactants, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, EDTA, Didecyldimonium Chloride, Benzalkonium Chloride, Perfume, Benzyl salicylate. For an ingredients datasheet visit www.dpi.uk.net PCS NO: 97528 100g contains: 0.35g of Benzalkonium Chloride and 0.25g of Didecyldimonium Chloride

Storage

Do not expose to extremes of temperatures. Store in a upright position. Store away from sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • N/a
  • Twist the nozzle to “ON" Position. Remove as much of the surface residue as possible. Clean the stain with stain and odour remover working from the outside in. Re-apply and leave to act for 5 minutes. After use, turn nozzle to “OFF" position and store upright. Wash hands. For heavier soiled areas, a second application may be required.
  • Test for colour fastness on a inconspicuous area before applying product .

Warnings

  • Do not breathe spray.,
  • Dispose of contents/ container in accordance with local regulations.,
Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Rubbish not as good as others, had the opposite ef

1 stars

Rubbish not as good as others, had the opposite effect to what is was designed for

Fantastic for stubborn mud stains

4 stars

I got this in a last desperate attempt to remove some stubborn mud stains from the carpet and sofa. Well, it worked when nothing else did -- not even Rug Doctor or Vanish Gold could shift them. Easy to use, good value for money, and it smells nice and fresh, too. This will definitely become a staple in my cleaning product arsenal in future.

