James Bond 007 30Ml Eau De Toilette

5(13)Write a review
James Bond 007 30Ml Eau De Toilette
£ 22.00
£22.00/each

Product Description

  • Fresh & discreetly exotic fragrance
  • Top notes of apple, bergamot & geranium
  • Heart notes of Rose, lavender & cardamom
  • James Bond 007 by design house Procter & Gamble was launched in 2012. The nose behind this fragrance is Eon Productions and perfumers of the house of Givaudan. James Bond 007 is classified as an aromatic-fougere fragrance for men. James Bond 007 notes consist of top notes of apple, Bergamot and Geranium. Heart notes of Rose, lavender and cardamom. Base notes of Vetiver, Sandalwood, Patchouli and moss. The bottle is dark green and robust, created of glass, has coa**e mesh structure that resembles on car series James Bond. Silver ring-shaped stopper was inspired by a number of. British spy gadgets and the engraved logo 007 is emphasized with a smooth satin ribbon that decorates the centre of the bottle.

13 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Great fragrance.

4 stars

Got this for myself about a month ago, great smell for the money, competes with the higher end products and in my opionon smells better too

Really good for money.

5 stars

Looks good, smells good and my 18 year old son loves it...

007 after shave 30 ml

5 stars

This was the cheapest at the time on the market therefore delighted

Great smell

4 stars

Wasn't sure about buying this product until I sampled it, but boy was I right to buy it, love the fresh smell

Smells lovely!

5 stars

I bought this for my brother as a Christmas gift. He loves it and it smells really nice.

smells explosive

5 stars

Bought for hubbys xmas present , really great smell and last well for price, bargain buy.Fast delivery.

Not bad

4 stars

Brought this for sons 16th Birthday, he loves it. Not bad fragrance either. Fast delivery. Great packaging. Good customer service.

lovely aftershave

5 stars

It arrived super quickly, Pleasant scent and perfect xmas present

licence to thrill

5 stars

purchased as a gift ,arrived on time, was packaged really well. my Dad will be very pleased with this

James Bond 30ml edt

5 stars

Bought as part of a valentines gift. Nice day time aftershave. Great value for money and fast delivery.

