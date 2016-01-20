James Bond 007 30Ml Eau De Toilette

Great fragrance.
Got this for myself about a month ago, great smell for the money, competes with the higher end products and in my opionon smells better too
Really good for money.
Looks good, smells good and my 18 year old son loves it...
007 after shave 30 ml
This was the cheapest at the time on the market therefore delighted
Great smell
Wasn't sure about buying this product until I sampled it, but boy was I right to buy it, love the fresh smell
Smells lovely!
I bought this for my brother as a Christmas gift. He loves it and it smells really nice.
smells explosive
Bought for hubbys xmas present , really great smell and last well for price, bargain buy.Fast delivery.
Not bad
Brought this for sons 16th Birthday, he loves it. Not bad fragrance either. Fast delivery. Great packaging. Good customer service.
lovely aftershave
It arrived super quickly, Pleasant scent and perfect xmas present
licence to thrill
purchased as a gift ,arrived on time, was packaged really well. my Dad will be very pleased with this
James Bond 30ml edt
Bought as part of a valentines gift. Nice day time aftershave. Great value for money and fast delivery.