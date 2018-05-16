Capricorn Somerset Goat Cheese 85G

Product Description
- Somerset Goats Cheese
- Capricorn Goat's Cheese
- Goat's milk cheese produced in the lush valleys of Somerset. Soft and creamy, it has a mild, clean and nutty goat's cheese flavour. Each round has a soft rind and an oozing, gooey centre, making it the perfect addition to any cheese board.
- Since 1983 Capricorn Somerset goat's cheese has won a staggering 83 awards and was recently voted “gold medal winner” at the 2016 International Cheese awards in Nantwich.
- Made with pasteurised goat's milk. Suitable for vegetarians.
- Made in the West Country with pasteurised UK goat's milk
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 85g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Goat's Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated
Name and address
- Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
- Red Central,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- RH1 1SH,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us with your comments:
- Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
- Red Central,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- RH1 1SH,
- UK.
- www.capricorngoatscheese.co.uk
Net Contents
85g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019