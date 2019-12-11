Pukka Organic Three Fennel 20S 36G
- Soothing organic sweet & wild fennel seeds with fennel leaf
- Naturally made, with care
- This lovely design is printed with vegetable ink on card from renewable sources and is recyclable; the string on each bag is organic; and because we don't staple our bags, they're wildlife friendly to compost. Add to the 100% non-GM ingredients, and you have incredible tasting tea that's good for you, as well as the planet.
- Herb magic
- Discover how organic fennel seed, wild fennel and fennel leaf make you come alive at pukkaherbs.com
- Discover more at pukkaherbs.com/pukkaplanet
- You are a seed waiting to flourish
- You know potential is ready to flower. Feed it with delicious nurturing herbs; a cup of sweet fennel seeds soothed with wild fennel and feathery fennel leaf.
- A feast of flavour to help smooth your way.
- Flourish with delight.
- Sebastian Pole
- Master Herbsmith
- Good news
- for helping you blossom.
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
- Pack size: 36g
Naturally caffeine-free and ethically sourced 100% organically grown ingredients: Sweet Fennel Seed (50%), Wild Bitter Fennel Seed (45%), Fennel Leaf (5%)
Best before end: see base
Made in the UK
- Bring these incredible herbs alive by infusing in freshly-boiled water for at least 5 minutes.
20 Count
- Pukka Herbs Ltd,
- Bristol,
- BS14 0BY.
36g ℮
