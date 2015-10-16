By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(6)Write a review
Sanex Dermo Sensitive Bath Cream 500Ml
£ 2.50
£0.50/100ml
  • Sanex Dermo Sensitive bath cream is specifically developed for sensitive skin. It contains lactoserum, an ingredient rich in milk proteins to help leave your skin feeling comfortable & soft.
  • Restores Natural pH
  • Maintaining a healthy pH is essentially for your skin. Sanex Dermo's unique formula actively works with your skin to help restore its own natural pH level. For healthy, moisturised, soft skin.
  • Lactoserum
  • Gently cares & moisturises
  • Sensitive skin
  • Keeps skin healthy
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Lactate, Sodium Chloride, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium PCA, Caprylyl Glycol, Polyquaternium-7, Lactose, Zinc Sulfate, Whey Protein, CI 16035, CI 47005

Produce of

Made in EU

Warnings

  • In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with water.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.sanex.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with water.

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

beauty queen?

4 stars

I have very sensitive skin and as I've got older every autumn becomes an increasing battle against the impact of heating and cold winds creating dry itchy skin. Using this makes me feel like cleopatra, bathing in soothing milk. Its an absolute godsend in my arsenal to fight winter skin.

Perfect

5 stars

I suffer with psoriasis and cannot use many off the shelf products due to irritation. However this is wonderful! I can have a luxurious bubbly soak and I feel moisturised. The fragrance is lovely and I truly feel treated, such a wonderful change from the medicated stuff I need to use. So much of my life is governed by this condition but bathtime is now mine again!! Thank you x

Great product

5 stars

Great for my very sensitive skin, causes no outbreaks just moisturises!

This is product has wonderful features

5 stars

An amazingly gentle yet effective clean skin formula

sanex is the best

5 stars

I bought this product as soon as it came out and continued buying it as my daughter had very irritated skin. This helped immensely, even if she was to just soak in the bath for 10 minutes. Her skin would stop itching and was well moisturised. Then i found that we all enjoyed it. many thanks for your dedication and hard work to give us such a soothing product.

Sanex has a soft and creamy feel to it.

5 stars

I love the sanex sensitive bath products, they make my skin feel so fresh and silky smooth for a long time afterwards. I will continue to use it because it leaves my skin healthy.

