Sanex Dermo Sensitive Bath Cream 500Ml

I have very sensitive skin and as I've got older every autumn becomes an increasing battle against the impact of heating and cold winds creating dry itchy skin. Using this makes me feel like cleopatra, bathing in soothing milk. Its an absolute godsend in my arsenal to fight winter skin.
I suffer with psoriasis and cannot use many off the shelf products due to irritation. However this is wonderful! I can have a luxurious bubbly soak and I feel moisturised. The fragrance is lovely and I truly feel treated, such a wonderful change from the medicated stuff I need to use. So much of my life is governed by this condition but bathtime is now mine again!! Thank you x
Great for my very sensitive skin, causes no outbreaks just moisturises!
An amazingly gentle yet effective clean skin formula
I bought this product as soon as it came out and continued buying it as my daughter had very irritated skin. This helped immensely, even if she was to just soak in the bath for 10 minutes. Her skin would stop itching and was well moisturised. Then i found that we all enjoyed it. many thanks for your dedication and hard work to give us such a soothing product.
Sanex has a soft and creamy feel to it.
I love the sanex sensitive bath products, they make my skin feel so fresh and silky smooth for a long time afterwards. I will continue to use it because it leaves my skin healthy.