Sanex Dermo Moisturising Foam Bath 500Ml

Sanex Dermo Moisturising Foam Bath 500Ml
£ 2.50
£0.50/100ml

Offer

  • Sanex Dermo Moisturising bath foam is specifically developed for normal to dry skin. Enriched with dermo oils, it helps restore the skin's own natural moisture balance. Dermatologically tested.
  • Maintaining a healthy pH is essential for your skin. Sanex Dermo's unique formula actively works with your skin to help restore its own natural pH level.
  • For healthy, moisturised, soft skin.
  • Restores natural pH
  • Derma oils
  • Hydrates & softens skin
  • Normal to dry skin
  • Keeps skin healthy
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerine, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Glyceryl Oleate, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, PEG-9 Cocoglycerides, Sodium PCA, Caprylyl Glycol, Lecithin, Zinc Sulfate

Produce of

Made in EU

Warnings

  • In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with water.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.sanex.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

