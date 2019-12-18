Sanex Zero% Kids Bodywash & Bathfoam 500Ml

This is great, the whole family uses it head to to 5 stars A Tesco Customer5th November 2018 This is great, the whole family uses it head to toe in the shower and bath. I buy it because of the minimal ingredients list, just add a few drops of essential oil if you want a fragrance! Report

average product, no scent however slight smell 3 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 20th July 2017 We haven't used "zero" products in our family before so wasnt sure what to expect. Smell: although it was non-fragranced, there was a strange smell to it. It was only present if you were to smell the liquid straight out of the bottle, however once into a lather the smell disappeared. Of course this could be normal for non-fragranced products. Texture and foaming: I couldnt really notice a difference between this and other products I'ved used on my kids and lathered quickly (which is important with kids :) ) I think all in all a good product if you need a "zero" product as you couldnt tell it was a zero product bar the lack of smell

Brilliant product for sensitive skin 5 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 3rd July 2017 The first thing that I noticed was a plastic type smell when I opened the bottle however my fears were allayed when I started actually using the wash as it didn't have a smell at all. It lathered up really well and left my 4 year old's skin lovely and soft. I usually have to put cream on him after a bath because of how his skin dries out however I didn't feel the need to do this either after the bath or the morning after when using Sanex Zero. On the next occasion I used Sanex Zero as a bubble bath and a little amount produced a lovely amount of bubbles which remained in the bath throughout my Son's bath. I am extremely pleased with this and will definitely continue to use this in the future as I am confident that it won't irritate sensitive skin. The only slight negative, in my opinion, is that it is pretty runny and therefore you can accidentally use a bit too much as it can be difficult to pour easily from such a big bottle..

Excellent product for kids 5 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 27th June 2017 Sanex Zero% Kids Head to Toe Wash it Excellent product for children with sensitive skin, No parables or nasty chemicals, and no strong smells and Cleans really well. My little one loves this product and don't make her eyes sting i would love to recommend this to all .

Great wash for babies 5 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 27th June 2017 I need to be careful with what I use on my babies skin, this product doesn't irritate the most sensitive skin and it gives a good lather and bubbles for bath time.

My children loved it 5 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 26th June 2017 Child friendly, ingredients very mild great for children soft / delicate skin.

Sanex Zero% Kids Head to Toe Wash 500ml 5 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 26th June 2017 This wash is a very good all round product. It leaves skin feeling clean and soft without drying out the skin. I really like this product because there is no parabens, fragrances and chemicals which are harmful to the skin especially to childrens delicate skin. Will now be using this product very day.

Great product 5 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 26th June 2017 My 3 year old suffers with dry skin. We love this product for moisturising it. He loves it because of the bubbles. This is the only bubble bath we would use.

Gentle and effective 4 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 22nd June 2017 If you are after a gentle, neutral and fragrance free product then try this. The clear virtually odourless liquid soap cleans as you'd hope. My two boys (aged 7 & 10) had no complaints and they are quick moan!