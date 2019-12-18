Sanex Zero% Kids Bodywash & Bathfoam 500Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
  • Sanex Zero% Kids Body Wash is fragrance free and contains minimal ingredients for clean and moisturised skin. Suitable for children's delicate skin. Hypoallergenic and pH balanced formula. It keeps skin healthy whilst respecting the environment.
  • At Sanex we understand and care for skin health. That is why we have always formulated our products to help to minimise the risk of allergic reactions. A fragrance free formula guarantees the absence of any fragrance allergens.
  • 0% fragrance, colourants and soap
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Paediatrician approved
  • Keeps skin healthy
  • Pack size: 500ml

Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Caprylyl Glycol

Made in EU

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.sanex.com

500ml ℮

This is great, the whole family uses it head to to

This is great, the whole family uses it head to toe in the shower and bath. I buy it because of the minimal ingredients list, just add a few drops of essential oil if you want a fragrance!

average product, no scent however slight smell

We haven't used "zero" products in our family before so wasnt sure what to expect. Smell: although it was non-fragranced, there was a strange smell to it. It was only present if you were to smell the liquid straight out of the bottle, however once into a lather the smell disappeared. Of course this could be normal for non-fragranced products. Texture and foaming: I couldnt really notice a difference between this and other products I'ved used on my kids and lathered quickly (which is important with kids :) ) I think all in all a good product if you need a "zero" product as you couldnt tell it was a zero product bar the lack of smell

Brilliant product for sensitive skin

The first thing that I noticed was a plastic type smell when I opened the bottle however my fears were allayed when I started actually using the wash as it didn't have a smell at all. It lathered up really well and left my 4 year old's skin lovely and soft. I usually have to put cream on him after a bath because of how his skin dries out however I didn't feel the need to do this either after the bath or the morning after when using Sanex Zero. On the next occasion I used Sanex Zero as a bubble bath and a little amount produced a lovely amount of bubbles which remained in the bath throughout my Son's bath. I am extremely pleased with this and will definitely continue to use this in the future as I am confident that it won't irritate sensitive skin. The only slight negative, in my opinion, is that it is pretty runny and therefore you can accidentally use a bit too much as it can be difficult to pour easily from such a big bottle..

Excellent product for kids

Sanex Zero% Kids Head to Toe Wash it Excellent product for children with sensitive skin, No parables or nasty chemicals, and no strong smells and Cleans really well. My little one loves this product and don't make her eyes sting i would love to recommend this to all .

Great wash for babies

I need to be careful with what I use on my babies skin, this product doesn't irritate the most sensitive skin and it gives a good lather and bubbles for bath time.

My children loved it

Child friendly, ingredients very mild great for children soft / delicate skin.

Sanex Zero% Kids Head to Toe Wash 500ml

This wash is a very good all round product. It leaves skin feeling clean and soft without drying out the skin. I really like this product because there is no parabens, fragrances and chemicals which are harmful to the skin especially to childrens delicate skin. Will now be using this product very day.

Great product

My 3 year old suffers with dry skin. We love this product for moisturising it. He loves it because of the bubbles. This is the only bubble bath we would use.

Gentle and effective

If you are after a gentle, neutral and fragrance free product then try this. The clear virtually odourless liquid soap cleans as you'd hope. My two boys (aged 7 & 10) had no complaints and they are quick moan!

Thumbs Up

My daughter gave this product a 10 out of 10 rating. When she used it there were no screams for pass me my towel it's gone in my eyes etc. It was a stress free bath time for once. She also loved the way it felt on her skin. Definately will be switching to this product from now on

