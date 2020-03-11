L'oreal Paris Revitalift Day Cream Spf30 50Ml

Great cream, as always, from L'Oréal! I like the a
Great cream, as always, from L'Oréal! I like the added bonus of having SPF 30, as I'm trying to take better care of my skin and ensuring I wear SPF every day - even in cloudy England. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great cream, as always from L'Oréal! It is a great
Great cream, as always from L'Oréal! It is a great bonus to have SPF 30 as I am taking more care with wearing SPF daily, even in cloudy England. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great face cream, easy to apply, very moisturising
Great face cream, easy to apply, very moisturising. Smells great too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I was worried about using a different cream as my
I was worried about using a different cream as my skin is oily. Well I was so surprised and it gave me a radiant glow and I felt my skin felt a little firmer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love a good cream with SPF and great that this is
Love a good cream with SPF and great that this is more than just factor 15! Very nourishing and nice texture/smell. I find it works really well with my skin and under my make up [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
An updated version of the current one I own. Same
An updated version of the current one I own. Same great moisturiser just doesn't smell as nice! Nice texture, makes skin feel good and is SPF 30. A little goes a long way too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Skin felt more hydrated immediately after using. T
Skin felt more hydrated immediately after using. The tone of my skin improved after a week, my complexion is now more even and it seems to be keeping any wrinkles at bay! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Loving this moisturiser. I was already using the L
Loving this moisturiser. I was already using the Loreal Revitalift - Energising Red Cream when i got the chance to try this one. Both have a classic comforting 'moisturiser smell' - it's hard to describe and might sound daft but it just smells divine. Even though it's a day cream, I use it morning and night and it just makes my face feel much softer and more hydrated when I wake in the morning. Now I just have the difficult decision of which moisturiser to use every day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Thick luxurious cream. I had it on during a super
Thick luxurious cream. I had it on during a super sunny day recently and the SPF 30 in it definitely works. I can see a visible reduction in lines already and my skin looks plumper and brighter. Definitely a must-have product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great day cream. Good spf protection . Makes skin
Great day cream. Good spf protection . Makes skin looking healthy and plumper. Perfect as a base for make up!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]