L'oreal Paris Revitalift Day Cream Spf30 50Ml

4.5(63)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Revitalift Day Cream Spf30 50Ml
Product Description

  • Anti-wrinkle & firming formula
  • Enriched with Pro-retinol A & Elasti-Flex
  • Advanced UVA protection
  • The Revitalift Hydrating Day Cream SPF30
  • Advanced pro-retinol is a powerful dermatologist-inspired anti-wrinkle ingredient, which helps to smooth the skin's surface.
  • Fibrelastyl is a forming complex, which helps to reinforce skin elasticity for extra-form skin.
  • The broad spectrum SPF30 offers UVA and UVB protection, which prevents the appearance of wrinkles and age spots caused by UV rays.
  • Results:
  • Immediately, skin is protected, more toned and hydrated
  • In 4 weeks, wrinkles appear reduced on the forehead, around the mouth and around the eyes
  • A hydrating day cream with SPF 30 (UVA and UVB protection)
  • As part of your anti-wrinkle and firming regime
  • With advanced pro-retinol and fibrelastyl
  • To reduce the appearance of wrinkles and prevent the appearance of age spots
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

781994 39, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dimethicone, Alcohol Denat., Octocrylene, Nylon-12, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octyldodecanol, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Triethanolamine, Isopropyl Isostearate, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Acetyl Trifluoromethylphenyl Valylglycine, Adenosine, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Faex Extract / Yeast Extract, Salicyloyl Phytosphingosine, Retinyl Palmitate, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Isohexadecane, Myristic Acid, Palmitic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Pentylene Glycol, Poly C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate, Polyethylene, Polysorbate 60, Polysorbate 80, Sorbitan Isostearate, Sorbitan Oleate, Stearic Acid, Silica, Titanium Dioxide, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 15510 / Orange 4, Phenoxyethanol, Tocopherol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B222897/2)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply the SPF cream every morning with upwards movements on a thoroughly cleansed face and neck. Avoid the eye area.

Net Contents

50ml

Great cream, as always, from L'Oréal! I like the a

5 stars

Great cream, as always, from L'Oréal! I like the added bonus of having SPF 30, as I'm trying to take better care of my skin and ensuring I wear SPF every day - even in cloudy England. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great cream, as always from L'Oréal! It is a great

5 stars

Great cream, as always from L'Oréal! It is a great bonus to have SPF 30 as I am taking more care with wearing SPF daily, even in cloudy England. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great face cream, easy to apply, very moisturising

5 stars

Great face cream, easy to apply, very moisturising. Smells great too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I was worried about using a different cream as my

5 stars

I was worried about using a different cream as my skin is oily. Well I was so surprised and it gave me a radiant glow and I felt my skin felt a little firmer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love a good cream with SPF and great that this is

5 stars

Love a good cream with SPF and great that this is more than just factor 15! Very nourishing and nice texture/smell. I find it works really well with my skin and under my make up [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

An updated version of the current one I own. Same

4 stars

An updated version of the current one I own. Same great moisturiser just doesn't smell as nice! Nice texture, makes skin feel good and is SPF 30. A little goes a long way too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Skin felt more hydrated immediately after using. T

5 stars

Skin felt more hydrated immediately after using. The tone of my skin improved after a week, my complexion is now more even and it seems to be keeping any wrinkles at bay! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loving this moisturiser. I was already using the L

5 stars

Loving this moisturiser. I was already using the Loreal Revitalift - Energising Red Cream when i got the chance to try this one. Both have a classic comforting 'moisturiser smell' - it's hard to describe and might sound daft but it just smells divine. Even though it's a day cream, I use it morning and night and it just makes my face feel much softer and more hydrated when I wake in the morning. Now I just have the difficult decision of which moisturiser to use every day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thick luxurious cream. I had it on during a super

5 stars

Thick luxurious cream. I had it on during a super sunny day recently and the SPF 30 in it definitely works. I can see a visible reduction in lines already and my skin looks plumper and brighter. Definitely a must-have product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great day cream. Good spf protection . Makes skin

5 stars

Great day cream. Good spf protection . Makes skin looking healthy and plumper. Perfect as a base for make up!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

